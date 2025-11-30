Kamloops News

Avian influenza detected in TNRD at non-commercial location, CFIA says

Photo: The Canadian Press The Canadian Food Inspection Agency in Ottawa.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has detected the presence of avian influenza in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, though few details have been released.

According to the CFIA’s website, avian influenza was detected at a non-commercial operation on Friday, Nov. 28.

The agency has yet to publish any further details on the investigation.

“As of November 9, 2023, premises with fewer than 1,000 birds in total – and less than 300 Anseriformes (for example, ducks and geese) – for local sales in limited quantities or for breeding, are now considered non-commercial,” the CFIA’s definition reads.

“Previously, the non-commercial classification applied to any flocks with fewer than 300 birds, used for the same purposes.”

There have been a total of 17 outbreaks reported by the agency in B.C. in November, including one in Salmon Arm at the start of the month.

The fall migration season is when the disease is at its highest risk of spreading from wild birds, usually waterfowl, to poultry farms or backyard flocks.