Kamloops News

Kamloops firefighters douse vehicle fire on Columbia Street West

KFR douses vehicle fire

Photo: Castanet Kamloops Fire Rescue was at the scene of a vehicle fire around 12 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 30.

Kamloops Fire Rescue appears to have made short work of a vehicle fire that sparked Sunday afternoon.

KFR was called to the scene of a vehicle fire on Columbia St. W. shortly before 12 p.m., where smoke could be seen billowing into the sky west of Royal Inland Hospital.

Firefighters appeared to have a handle on the fire just after 12 p.m., and the smoke had mostly dissipated.

The westbound right lane was closed to traffic as firefighters responded to the incident.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to KFR about the incident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.