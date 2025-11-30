Kamloops News

Kamloops mothers raise concerns at second maternity rally outside RIH

Mothers rally outside RIH

New mothers say it’s scary to face the possibility of life in Kamloops without obstetrician-gynecologists and fear for the future of their families and the next wave of expectant mothers.

All seven OB-GYNs at RIH have tendered their resignations, saying they’re overworked, suffering extreme burnout and not seeing any meaningful action to resolve the issues.

The resignations come with staggered effective dates to protect patients as they move out of providing in-hospital care, and are expected to take place over a period of many months, starting in January.

Speaking to Castanet Kamloops at the rally, Carolyn Janusz, who had her six-month old daughter Amelie in tow, said it’s a big deal if Kamloops doesn’t have OB-GYNs.

“If you're going to have a publicly funded health care system, you got to be able to bring the next generation into the world safely, or you've got a population that can't sustain itself in Kamloops or anywhere else,” Janusz said.

Janusz said while her daughter was lucky to be born at RIH months ago, she couldn’t have a sibling born in Kamloops if this staffing shortage isn’t solved.

She also said the issue can have a ripple effect beyond healthcare for Kamloops, noting that if she, a labour lawyer, and her husband, a school principal, were forced to move due to a lack of maternity care, then that’s one less labour lawyer and principal serving the Kamloops area as well.

“We're established here. We have no interest in leaving. It's just, this is scary. This isn't some specialized care that you could justify — Ok you've got to go to Vancouver for a particular neurological thing — this is the basic stuff,” she said.

Lauren Reed, a teacher and mother of a five-month-old, expressed concerns about the potential loss of maternal healthcare services in Kamloops at the rally as well.

She told Castanet she attended on Saturday because maternity care is important, noting she felt supported by all the hospital staff when she gave birth to her son in July.

“And I just think it's a real shame that that's not going to be available to other women in Kamloops, and it's scary to think about having another child, or think about friends and family who are going to give birth and just not have the support that I had,” Reed said.

Reed said she’s lived in Kamloops her whole life, but the staffing situation makes her wonder if this is the place to stay to raise her family and have another child.

Chloe Johnson, who was at the rally with her 10-month old son Bennett, also said the situation at RIH has her concerned about whether or not she can raise a family in Kamloops.

Having also lived here her whole life, Johnson said she wants to feel proud of her hospital again. She said she had a good experience giving birth at RIH as well and wants other, future mothers to have that too.

“Just the fear of having to go out of town if there's not the care that you need here, having to travel while actively giving birth, seems terrifying,” she said.

Robust staffing, consistent communication key

Alix Dolson, with Maternity Matters Kamloops, said their second rally is to keep eyes on the issue and pressure on the government.

Her group wants to see more clear, consistent information from the health authority to the public at large on the staffing issue, whether they have progress to share or not.

Just recently, Interior Health has said it is continuing to negotiate with the seven doctors and say they are now in talks with another eight OBGYNs who have shown interest in working at RIH.

Janusz said she has not heard much about the OB-GYN issue in the last two weeks and expected to have heard more about what solutions are being considered.

“Absent this we're all counting down [the time] until they're gone,” Janusz said.

“It would be nice to see more of what solutions have been proposed just to get the impression that government cares.”

Dolson said there also needs to be a focus on ensuring adequate staffing for the whole continuum of maternity and birth care in Kamloops and not just the hiring of new OB-GYNs.

“The OB-GYN crisis is significant, but it's only one piece of the puzzle,” Dolson said.

She said there are many people who don't require the care of an OB-GYN and she feels the situation can be aided by adding additional support through hiring more maternity nurses and nurse practitioners.

She said they could look after lower risk pregnancies, so that OB-GYNs can be left to provide the more high risk and involved care that they're specialized to do.

Situation creating confusion

Dolson said Maternity Matters Kamloops has also been hearing a lot of confusion amongst pregnant women and families in Kamloops who are not sure where to access maternity care, especially as things shift in the coming months.

“We’re concerned that that confusion is only going to grow,” she said.

Dolson said maternity care options, while limited, still exist in town and she thinks there needs to be clear communication from the health authority on how to access care at every stage of pregnancy.

“We're also hearing mixed messaging from healthcare providers, from the health authority and from patients, so when we're not hearing consistent information, we don't know where the breakdown is, and it's hard for anyone to know what is actually truthful,” she said.