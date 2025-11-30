Kamloops News

New SD73 superintendent Mike St. John says priority will be student success

Supt. wants to focus on kids

Photo: SD73 Mike St. John has been appointed as the Kamloops-Thompson School District's new superintendent and CEO.

The Kamloops-Thompson School District's new superintendent says his plan is to put student success at the forefront, and in order to do that he plans on building relationships and asking plenty of questions.

Mike St. John was named as SD73’s next superintendent at the board of education’s regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 24. He comes to SD73 from the District School Board of Niagara in Ontario and will start in the role in 2026.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, St. John said student success is the priority of any school district, and that begins by establishing structure and support with district staff.

“Knowing our people, ruthlessly protecting our folks, providing them the very best opportunity to learn, and therefore we can provide the very best opportunity for our students to learn,” he said.

He said he won’t be “coming in to change the world,” but he doesn’t plan on sitting by idly either.

He said his priorities when he arrives in SD73 in the new year will be to make connections, build relationships and learn as much as he can. He said his priorities could also evolve in response to world events or legislation.

“Throughout my career, I've learned the importance of asking the right questions and forging a path together, and so stability in any organizations is so important — I’m committed to that,” St. John said

“The priority right now is what is outlined in the current strategic plan and providing the very best learning opportunities for everyone that we serve.”

St. John said schools can be socially complex, and a big part of his approach is for school leaders to be authentic. He said that helps to build relationships with students and create stability.

Board of education chair Heather Grieve said a factor that stood out about St. John to trustees through the interviewing process was his vision for schools to be places where students and staff are excited to arrive.

Grieve said St. John’s focus on putting students first was a quality the board wants district leadership to have. St. John was chosen from 23 applicants for the district’s top job.

“I think we were very pleased with the process that was undertaken,” she said.

St. John has held a number of positions over 30 years in the education field, and has worked in both rural and urban communities. He was a recipient of Canada’s Outstanding Principal Award in 2012.

Current superintendent Mike McKay and secretary-treasurer Harold Cull were hired on until Dec. 31 following the sudden departure of former superintendent Rhonda Nixon in July. Recruitment efforts for a new superintendent began in September.

The board is continuing to search for a new secretary-treasurer with interviews occurring in the coming weeks. McKay will continue with SD73 into the new year to help with the leadership transition.

“People here today have asked me in my own board why I'm leaving, and my response is that I'm not,” St. John said.

“It doesn't matter the postal code or the address, they are all our kids and the support that is provided, the needs that we tend to, the resources that we harness in our communities, all with the same purpose, for the same reason — to improve kids life chances.”