Hurlbert scores twice as Blazers beat Chiefs 5-4

Photo: Brian Johnson/Kamloops Blazers The Kamloops Blazers beat the Spokane Chiefs 5-4 on Friday, Nov. 28, at Sandman Centre.

JP Hurlbert scored twice and Ivans Kufterins made 36 saves on Friday at Sandman Centre, where the Kamloops Blazers beat the Spokane Chiefs to move up the standings in the WHL’s B.C. Division.

Rhett Ravndahl, Tommy Lafreniere, Josh Evaschesen and Hurlbert (2) were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Chase Harrington, Rhett Sather, Owen Martin and Harry Mattern scored for the Chiefs.

Spokane scored twice in the final minute of the first period to tie it, but the Blazers restored their two-goal lead with a pair in the second, and that was all they needed.

Kufterins made 36 saves on 40 shots to earn the win in net for the Blazers. Linus Viellard stopped 19 of 24 Kamloops shots.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 2,999.

With the win, the Blazers improve to 12-10-2-2 on the season and move up to second place in the division, six points behind the Prince George Cougars (17-7-0-0).

The Blazers are back in action on Saturday, hosting the Penticton Vees (11-7-3-3) for their first visit to Sandman Centre. Puck drop is 6 p.m.