Sustainability in mind for Kamloops Centre for the Arts, city director says

Photo: City of Kamloops A rendering showing the future Kamloops Centre for the Arts.

A City of Kamloops director says the Kamloops Centre for the Arts will be constructed with sustainability in mind — including the potential use of mass timber for the lobby area.

The performing arts centre, which will rise from a city-owned property at 393 Seymour St. in downtown Kamloops, moved ahead with a ceremonial groundbreaking last week.

Jen Fretz told council’s liveability and sustainability committee on Thursday the construction teams are considering a number of factors related to energy performance and green infrastructure.

“The roof will be solar ready. We're considering zero waste when we're looking at construction materials,” Fretz said.

“At this point, it's looking like there will be mass timber in the entire front and the lobby area, which, as you know, supports the circular economy from a renewable energy perspective.”

Fretz told the committee the building will meet or exceed 2020 energy code standards, and building teams are looking at high-performance envelope solutions.

The parkade will have 10 stalls that will be EV-ready, meaning they are roughed in for chargers if the city wishes to install them in the future. There are also plans to include secure bike parking, and Fretz noted the location of the building is in a walkable location and near transit services.

“All of the tree plantings and bioswales, stormwater management, et cetera, will consider best practices from a green infrastructure perspective,” she said.

The Kamloops Centre for the Arts is planned to include two theatre spaces, including a 1,100-seat venue and a 450-seat venue, a feature lobby, cafe and gallery, a loading dock and rehearsal halls, dressing rooms, offices and storage spaces.

The site will also include an underground parkade with a total of 158 parking spaces.

The overall project budget for the performing arts centre is set at $211 million, with $150.5 specifically earmarked for building construction. The city has said it’s possible some of this total may not need to be spent, given part of the budget has been set aside for risk contingency.

The Kamloops Centre for the Arts will be the city’s first new theatre since the Sagebrush Theatre opened in 1978.