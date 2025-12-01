Kamloops News

Riverside Park outdoor skating loop to open in the new year

Photo: Josh Dawson Crews are working to finish construction on the Riverside Park skating loop, which will be completed in the new year.

The Riverside Park outdoor skating loop will be open in the new year, with a community event being organized to celebrate.

Sherri Holmes, City of Kamloops sport, recreation and wellness manager, told a council committee on Thursday the $7.16-million skating facility will be free to use, and will include benches, fire pits and soft, ambient lighting.

Holmes said ice will be able to be maintained up to 8 C, and in future years, the city plans to have skating available from December to March, weather depending. In the summer months, the concrete slab can be used for other activities.

“We really do see this as a beautiful, year-round space that's multi-functional for community access during the winter, to really activate the space in the wintertime, as well as during the other three seasons of the year,” Holmes said.

“This will add vibrancy and livability to Kamloops and be a really great gathering space in the heart of the community.”

The operating hours will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays. The skating loop will be open an additional hour, until 10 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays.

Holmes said the skating loop is curbless, with no areas that require stepping over to access the ice.

Three fire pits, which have a safety shut-off button and high sides to protect small children, will be in operation when civic operations staff are on site to help manage the equipment.

“We’re going for a really beautiful, welcoming — romantic, was the word that [designers] used — look and feel to the space to make sure that’s really, creates that very lovely environment for people to be in,” Holmes said.

She said the city is exploring partnerships and vendors who can provide skating and helmet rentals, although this might not be in place until the 2026-2027 year.

“It seems as though most places are pretty tapped on capacity, both capacity of product to rent and capacity of staff to do that, but we are still actively working with our partners at Tourism Kamloops to try and figure something out,” Holmes said.

Crews will be out daily to inspect the ice skating loop and perform debris and snow removal. For five days of the week, this job will be done by the city’s Civic Operations team, and on two days, contractors will do the work.

Holmes said in the spring, summer and fall months, the concrete slab underneath could be used as a loop for walking or roller blading. It can also be used as an event space — including an area for staging food trucks — instead of using grassy or treed areas that could be damaged.

“It's going to be a beautiful, amazing space, and we're really excited and looking forward to how it's going to transform our community,” Holmes said.