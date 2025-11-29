Kamloops News

Kamloops couple ready to wow children and adults alike with unique Christmas village display, Santa photos for the holiday season

Mini North Pole on display

Photo: Michael Potestio Don and Tracy Taylor will open their Santa's village at 250 Victoria St. in Kamloops this year.

The magic feeling of Christmas spurred Tracy and Don Taylor to host a one of a kind experience during the holidays.

The Taylors are bringing Santa's North Pole village to life at 250 of Victoria St. in Kamloops starting Saturday.

Inside the downtown shop visitors will be treated to a 1/12 scale replica of the North Pole itself, with dollhouse size displays made up with Christmas miniatures, including elves and reindeer busy at work and at play.

“It's like a scene straight out of the North Pole,” Tracy said.

“The joy that we see in the family's eyes, from little kids all the way to grandparents, it's just amazing.”

There will also be a gingerbread house workshop in the back, free hot chocolate, stuffies and candy canes for the kids.

The life-size, flesh and blood Ol’ Saint Nick, himself will also be on hand in what’s billed as the most affordable family photos with Santa Claus in town.

There's also a Letters to Santa drop box on display, and the Taylors said they respond to every letter they receive.

The entry fee costs $5 per person or $30 for a family pack that includes photos with Santa.

Most of the admission revenue goes towards paying bills, but the Taylors said they like to donate some of the funds well.

The Taylors, who play Mr. And Mrs. Claus, used to run the Christmas workshop out of their home and most recently had a storefront in Sahali Mall, but this year will host the event downtown.

Don said the workshop is meant to offer an affordable Christmas experience that involves more than just taking pictures with Santa Claus.

“It's so unique and so magical that we want everybody, young and old, to come and look at it, because no matter what age or what gender, everybody finds something in here that they can connect to,” Tracy said. “Everybody really seems to enjoy seeing the miniatures and seeing the different scenes.”

The Taylors run a DJ service as their day jobs, but have been operating the Christmas workshop for the past seven years. The started out in Maple Ridge after purchasing the dollhouse collection by happenstance over Facebook Marketplace from its original owner.

Tracy said they’ve repaired and added to the collection over the years, with a current collection of 11 houses. Most of the miniatures are hand-painted.

Some of the scenes on display include a reindeer school, skating rink and a toy workshop with a working conveyer belt.

Santa’s workshop officially opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29.