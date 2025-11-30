Strong show of support at second maternity rally planned at Kamloops hospital amid lingering uncertainty

Photo: Michael Potestio People waving signs on Saturday, Nov. 29 at the second rally organized by Maternity Matters Kamloops, a grassroots organization that's called for better communication to the public and more attention on maternity care as a whole in response to RIH OBGYN resignations.

About 100 people, including babies were in attendance Saturday for a second protest outside Royal Inland Hospital calling for a fix to the obstetrician-gynecologists staffing crisis at the hospital.

All seven OB-GYNs at RIH have tendered their resignations, saying they’re overworked, suffering extreme burnout and not seeing any meaningful action to resolve the issues. The resignations come with staggered effective dates to protect patients as they move out of providing in-hospital care, and are expected to take place over a period of many months, starting in January.

Saturday’s rally started small with about two-dozen people, but quickly grew, although it did not appear to reach the size of the first rally held back in October.

Co-organizer and city councillor Katie Neustaeter with Maternity Matters Kamloops said the turnout was great to see on short notice and shows the issue is still a pressing one in the community.

Alix Dolson, with Maternity Matters Kamloops, said the second rally is to keep eyes on the issue and pressure on the government.

“What we're trying to do is hold our elected officials and our health authority accountable for the care that they must deliver on, and part of doing that is making a public show of support, and that's what we're doing here today,” Dolson said.

She said Maternity Matters wants to see more clear, consistent information from the health authority to the public at large on the staffing issue whether they have progress to share or not.

Dolson said there also needs to be a focus on the whole continuum of maternity care and birth care in Kamloops and not just on OB-GYNs.

Interior Health has said it is continuing to negotiate with the seven doctors and say they are now in talks with another eight OBGYNs who have shown interest in working at RIH.

Saturday’s rally started promptly at 1 p.m. and wrapped at about 2 p.m. Organizers said they hope there won’t be a need for a third as they continue to hope to see a solution.

People wave signs outside Royal Inland Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 25, at a rally organized in the wake of the mass resignation of the hospital's seven obstetrician gynecologists, the latest in a maternity crisis that has been ongoing since 2023.