Strong show of support at second maternity rally planned at Kamloops hospital amid lingering uncertainty

Photo: Michael Potestio People waving signs on Saturday, Nov. 29 at the second rally organized by Maternity Matters Kamloops, a grassroots organization that's called for better communication to the public and more attention on maternity care as a whole in response to RIH OBGYN resignations. UPDATE: 4:20 p.m. About 100 people, including babies were in attendance Saturday for a second protest outside Royal Inland Hospital calling for a fix to the obstetrician-gynecologists staffing crisis at the hospital. All seven OB-GYNs at RIH have tendered their resignations, saying they’re overworked, suffering extreme burnout and not seeing any meaningful action to resolve the issues. The resignations come with staggered effective dates to protect patients as they move out of providing in-hospital care, and are expected to take place over a period of many months, starting in January. Saturday’s rally started small with about two-dozen people, but quickly grew, although it did not appear to reach the size of the first rally held back in October. Co-organizer and city councillor Katie Neustaeter with Maternity Matters Kamloops said the turnout was great to see on short notice and shows the issue is still a pressing one in the community. Alix Dolson, with Maternity Matters Kamloops, said the second rally is to keep eyes on the issue and pressure on the government. “What we're trying to do is hold our elected officials and our health authority accountable for the care that they must deliver on, and part of doing that is making a public show of support, and that's what we're doing here today,” Dolson said. She said Maternity Matters wants to see more clear, consistent information from the health authority to the public at large on the staffing issue whether they have progress to share or not. Dolson said there also needs to be a focus on the whole continuum of maternity care and birth care in Kamloops and not just on OB-GYNs. Interior Health has said it is continuing to negotiate with the seven doctors and say they are now in talks with another eight OBGYNs who have shown interest in working at RIH. Saturday’s rally started promptly at 1 p.m. and wrapped at about 2 p.m. Organizers said they hope there won’t be a need for a third as they continue to hope to see a solution. ORIGINAL: 4 a.m. Photo: Michael Potestio People wave signs outside Royal Inland Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 25, at a rally organized in the wake of the mass resignation of the hospital's seven obstetrician gynecologists, the latest in a maternity crisis that has been ongoing since 2023.

An organizer for a rally planned for Saturday outside Royal Inland Hospital says the community needs better communication about medical and maternity care options available after the entire team of obstetrician-gynecologists announced their resignation last month.

In October, all seven OB-GYNs at RIH tendered their resignations, saying they were overworked, suffering extreme burnout and not seeing any meaningful action to resolve their ongoing concerns.

Alix Dolson, with Maternity Matters Kamloops, said in the month since an initial rally was held calling for health care improvements, the grassroots advocacy group was hoping to see more updates from the province or Interior Health about the situation.

Dolson said she doesn’t doubt the health authority recognizes the gravity of the situation, but as work is underway on a solution, the public needs clear status updates on available care and progress towards retaining medical staff.

"Our hope is that Interior Health would take this seriously enough to provide really good, solid public communication on the steps that they are taking and the services that currently exist to make sure people aren't going without care,” Dolson said.

Second maternity rally

The seven physicians said they have safety concerns related to being short staffed and overworked, and resigned with staggered effective dates to protect patients as they move out of providing in-hospital care.

The transition is expected to take place over a period of many months, not starting until at least January — 90 days after notice was given.

Interior Health has said it is continuing to negotiate with these seven doctors while recruiting for more staff, although recruitment issues have been plaguing obstetrics nation-wide.

Hundreds of concerned community members showed up in October to rally in support of maternity care, and the second rally is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. outside the hospital.

Dolson said she’s heard from some people that they are unsure about what kind of health care services are currently available to them in the wake of the OB-GYN resignation.

She said some pregnant people have reported not being able to find a care provider, and some with high-risk pregnancies have said they being turned away from obstetricians in town.

In addition, Dolson said she’s heard of some people who are looking outside of Kamloops to secure maternity care options because it seems like a more stable choice at this time.

“When we hear stories like that, and then we hear a fairly different message coming from Interior Health, it leads us to feel pretty concerned about all the stories that we're not hearing,” Dolson said.

In talks with eight doctors

Officials at Interior Health say they are now in talks with eight OBGYNs who have shown interest in working at RIH.

“We’ve interviewed five of them and we’re moving through that process — we’re quite excited about that,” Dr. Mark Masterson, IH’s vice-president of medicine, told Castanet.

“I think having eight candidates is a very hopeful position to be in."

Dolson said that is good news — and she hopes the negotiations translate into signed contracts. But she said the public still hasn’t seen “really good, clear, transparent explanations” of what Interior Health’s plan is for staffing and patient care options.

“That's ultimately why we've decided to host a second rally, because nothing has changed,” she said.

“Folks are still going without care, and folks are still unsure of how to proceed in their pregnancy and in their family planning. So if Interior Health isn't going to make that meaningful progress and make it known to the community, then we're going to continue to put on that external pressure.”

Care still available

Masterson acknowledged RIH is in a “challenging position."

“This is a hard time, and it leaves us with uncertainty,” he said.

“We have put a lot of things in place on the operations and planning side that will help us as we move forward — and I always have hope."

Masterson said IH wants the community to know that expecting parents can still show up at RIH to receive care.

“Maternity care is available in Kamloops,” he said.

“We still have services at Royal Inland Hospital and a woman who is in need of care should still come to the hospital to be assessed and treated, and we’ll make sure that they get the care they need."