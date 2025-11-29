Drumming, storytelling and bannock at Indigenous Day in Riverside Park
Indigenous Day at market
The Kamloops Christmas Market will host an Indigenous Day celebration on Saturday, with support from Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc and Sc̓wén̓wen Economic Development Corporation.
The event begins at 1 p.m. in Riverside Park. The first 200 guests will receive free bannock while the Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc Language and Culture Team performs a welcome song.
According to organizers, the day will feature Indigenous vendors and artisans, live music, drumming and storytelling throughout the afternoon and evening. The event will wrap up with a 9:30 p.m. performance by musician Jeremy Kneeshaw.
The Kamloops Christmas Market is organized by the Kamloops Sport Council and is billed as a family-friendly winter celebration showcasing local makers, holiday traditions and seasonal activities.
Check out the full schedule of events below. More information and tickets are available online.
