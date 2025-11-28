Kamloops News

Police believe missing Kamloops woman might have gone to Surrey

Missing woman in Surrey?

Photo: RCMP Sherri-Lynn Bissonnette, 57, was last seen leaving her home on Wednesday, Nov. 26.

Kamloops Mounties say a missing Kamloops woman may have travelled to the Surrey area earlier this week, and investigators are hoping to hear from anyone who may be able to help locate her.

Sherri-Lynn Bissonnette was last seen leaving her Kamloops home on Wednesday at about 9:30 a.m., driving her blue 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with B.C. plate SJ5 370.

Police said she has not been heard from since, and her family contacted Kamloops RCMP after she failed to return home that evening.

Mounties said Friday they have received new information to indicate that Bissonnette may have been in the Surrey area on Wednesday, and they are asking anyone with information to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment or their local police.

Bissonette is described as a 57-year-old woman who stands 5-foot-5 and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing jeans, a lightweight black puffy jacket and a baseball hat.

“We are very concerned about Sherri-Lynn’s wellbeing as this is totally out of character for her,” said RCMP Cpl. Brett Urano.

Anyone with any information on Bissonnette’s whereabouts can contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.