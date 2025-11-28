Kamloops News

New BC Green leader sets sights on working class, prepares for possible snap election

Photo: Michael Potestio BC Green Party leader Emily Lowan addresses a crowd of supporters in Kamloops Thursday evening as party of her leader's tour.

New BC Green Leader Emily Lowan was in Kamloops on Thursday, telling a group of about 50 supporters inside a downtown pizza shop that she’s looking forward to a possible snap election in the spring.

Lowan, who was in Kamloops as part of a province-wide tour, said she thinks her party can double its seats from two to four if that happens, potentially holding the balance of power.

Lowan said the Greens “could force the government's hand on proportional representation,” an electoral system she believes would yield the party more power in Victoria.

“This is a really exciting path for us, and it's going to take a lot of elbow grease and boots on the ground, but I think we can do it,” she said, speaking at the event at Pizza Pi on Victoria Street.

Lowan said four MLAs “would be historic” for the BC Greens. The most the party has ever had is three.

She sees opportunity on both sides of the fence — disillusioned progressives abandoning the BC NDP and a fracturing B.C. Conservative Party.

“I think it's there's a massive vacuum for the Greens to build up a working class party that truly represents British Columbians,” she said.

Lowan told Castanet Kamloops the Greens are trying to build an “intergenerational party.” She said she is looking to attract more youth and non-voters.

“I'm jazzed that there's so many young folks from across the community here," she said of the Kamloops visit.

“It's usually an older crowd, so to be meeting high school students who saw my Instagram video on Billionaires' Row, door knocking and little things like that, it really reminds me of the movement that we're building.”

She said her message to Kamloops supporters on Thursday was that “we need to get organized.”

“We are looking at a possible snap election in the spring and Kamloops has so much opportunity,” she said.

“My approach to the campaign and the leadership has all been about reclaiming B.C.’s economy for the working class, because we've seen the BC NDP just sell us out to billionaires and corporations left and right, and people know that things aren't right.”

Lowan said many of the resource projects being rubber stamped by the federal and provincial governments are not going to pay dividends for working class people.

“Many of these projects that they're fast tracking are American owned, and those profits will go straight to oligarchs and Trump's inner circle,” she said.

“We need to look at where these project profits are actually going. They're not going into the hands of communities and municipalities and nations will be stuck footing the bill.”

Lowan said it’s difficult for people to focus on the issue of climate change given the current lack of affordability in the province, and the Greens are showing themselves to be a “fighting force” for the working class.

The 25-year-old climate activist won the party leadership in September. She doesn't have a seat in the legislature but says she plans to run in the next “viable” byelection or in the next general election.