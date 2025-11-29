Kamloops News

Tk'emlups band, Mounties agree to focus on mental health, other priorities

The Kamloops Rural RCMP detachment and representatives from Tk'emlups te Secwepemc signed a letter of expectations outlining five shared priorities.

Officials at Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc are working with police on a plan to deal with mental health and addiction, which could include the creation of a crisis response team.

The band signed an agreement with the Kamloops Rural RCMP detachment, responsible for policing the reserve and other areas outside city limits, outlining shared priorities and what might be done about them.

The priorities are mental health and substance use, youth, elders, community relations/visibility and traffic enforcement/education.

Coun. Vicki Manuel said future “areas of focus” could include the establishment of a crisis support team, workshops for elders and getting more Tk̓emlúps teenagers enrolled in the Kamloops RCMP Youth Academy.

“Council looks forward to setting the date for the first meet and greet between TteS membership and our RCMP in early spring 2026 to share a meal, share some stories and just get to know who is supporting our community in safety,” she wrote in a post on the band’s website.