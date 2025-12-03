Kamloops News

Miles for Smiles foundation hosting toy drive at Kamloops trail run event

Collecting toys at trail run

Photo: Miles for Smiles Cancer Foundation Runners at a past Miles for Smiles event.

A Kamloops foundation will be collecting toys for kids in need next week as a winter trail run takes place in Kenna Cartwright Park.

Miles for Smiles Cancer Foundation, a local group that aims to combine active community events with fundraising efforts, is partnering with Sole Pursuit Running for the toy drive, which will take place on Saturday, Dec. 6.

People are invited to drop off gently used or new toys at the gazebo in the tower parking lot at Kenna Cartwright Park. All toys collected will be donated towards the Boys and Girls Club of Kamloops.

Miles for Smiles will be accepting toys from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., while runners take to the park trails for a free, scavenger hunt-style event.

Those joining the T.I.S. the Season must visit the Sole Pursuit website to register — but anyone is welcome to drop off toys.