Kamloops News

Kamloops RCMP search for man who left store with five BB rifles

Mounties seek BB gun thief

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Police are trying to find the man (left) who walked out of a Valleyview retail warehouse with five BB guns. They also hope to speak with a woman (right) who may be able to assist their investigation.

Kamloops police are looking to track down a suspect after numerous BB rifles were stolen from a store in Valleyview earlier this week.

On Monday at approximately 7:30 a.m. a Kamloops RCMP officer was called to the retail location in the 2100-block of the Trans-Canada Highway for a report of a theft involving five Umarex USA Inc StrikeForce Full Auto BB Rifles.

“A man allegedly walked directly into the warehouse where the BB rifles were stored, took five of the very realistic looking BB rifles and exited out the nearest door in the warehouse,” RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said.

“Police have been unable to identify the man and are releasing photos captured of him to the public in order to help advance the investigation.”

Investigators are also trying to identifying a woman, identified as a person of interest who may be able to help with furthering the investigation. Police are hoping the woman can be identified in order for police to speak with her.

Anyone with information related to the investigation can call the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.