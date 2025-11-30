Kamloops News

Kamloops Festival of Trees lights up downtown hotel lobby

Pastel-coloured ornaments, ribbons and candy cane swirls sit on Christmas tree boughs next to small golden hammers and twirling nail garlands — a mix of traditional and creative decor on display at the Delta Hotel.

The downtown Kamloops hotel lobby is filled with seasonal decor for the city’s first annual Festival of Trees, a fundraiser benefiting the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Nikki Goodwin, director of sales at the Delta Hotel, has volunteered for the BC Children’s Hospital for 14 years, and was part of the Vancouver iteration of the holiday fundraising event.

She said she was excited the Delta Hotel was on board with bringing the Festival of Trees to Kamloops, the seventh location to take part.

“We just started planning it, really, this summer — and it’s really heartwarming to see how quickly the community just wrapped their arms around the event,” Goodwin said.

"We've been partnering with the Christmas Market and the Santa Claus Parade just to try and make it a really festive, fun environment for everyone to come to downtown Kamloops.”

A number of Kamloops businesses and organizations took part in the event, each signing up sponsor and decorate one of 16 Christmas trees.

Trees are decked in festive decor, company branding, and other colours and themes.

“Everybody's done something different with every tree. There's not two trees the same,” Goodwin said.

The trees will be set up in the Delta Hotel lobby, at 540 Victoria St., until Jan. 5. Visitors can tour the Christmas trees for free, and vote for their favourite.

“If they choose to donate, it's completely optional, but if they choose to donate, then all of those proceeds will go to BC Children's Hospital as well,” Goodwin said.

The Delta Hotel plans to expand the event in future years.

