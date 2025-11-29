Kamloops News

Kamloops MLA's bill to mandate dash cams in commercial trucks passes second reading

Photo: KTW File FILE - Two commercial trucks drive in opposite directions on Highway 5A south of Kamloops.

Earlier this week, Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Ward Stamer didn’t think his private members bill had a chance of passing in the B.C. legislature.

Now he thinks it could be law by this time next year.

On Monday, Stamer's Bill M217, which seeks to mandate dashboard cameras for all commercial trucks, passed second reading in Victoria with unanimous bi-partisan support, moving it to the committee stage, which will begin Feb. 2.

The former Barriere mayor, who is serving as forests critic in his first term as a B.C. Conservative MLA, said he got the feeling on Monday morning that the NDP government would not back the motion — so he set out in the house to twist some arms.

Stamer said he thinks there was some hesitation because it wasn't a government bill, but he said the support showed up because it just makes sense.

“And the data proves that it will make our highway safer," he said.

"It will be able to make drivers more responsible in their driving habits, because they're going to know that there's a record of what they're actually doing."

NDP MLAs Paul Choi (Burnaby South-Metrotown) and Steve Morissette (Kootenay-Monashee) raised concerns about the “well-intentioned” bill in the Legislature Monday morning, noting potential issues with privacy, price tag, practicality and enforcement.

They also noted surveys show half of trucking companies already use dashboard cameras.

Committee work will be key

Stamer said now that the bill has passed second reading, MLAs “can work on the nuts and bolts" to figure out what makes sense.

He said the bill is not intended to have two-way cameras, meaning there won’t be a requirement to have a view inside the vehicle — just the road being travelled, which should help with privacy issues.

He doesn't foresee any major issues on the part of the trucking companies.

“There's trucking firms that have been integrating it into their system for years," he said. "They've been able to work out the bugs. It's not going to be rocket science for us to do it."

Stamer said the bill could pass final reading in the next session at the legislature.

“And then within six months after that it would be law — so by this time next year, it could be law on the books,” he said.

Stamer said a public submissions period is now open for the proposed bill. Submissions are open until Dec. 9, and anyone interested in providing information can ask their MLA for information about how to take part.

Stamer first called for mandatory dash cams to be implemented in all commercial vehicles in February of 2023, while still mayor of Barriere, following a series of deadly crashes along Highway 5 through the North Thompson.

Alongside Clearwater Mayor Merlin Blackwell, he championed a resolution for mandatory dash cams at the Union of B.C. Municipalities. It passed, and last year the province said it was reviewing the feasibility of the initiative.