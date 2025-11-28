284368
280897
Kamloops News  

Accident on Coquihalla, bad weather impacting travel on highway north of Merritt

Traffic snarled on Coq Hwy

Michael Potestio - Nov 27, 2025 / 7:52 pm | Story: 586481

Motorists are being warned to expect delays driving the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and the Highway 97D interchange due to a vehicle incident and adverse conditions, according to Drive BC.

The incident occurred at about 6:45 p.m. and is described on the Drive BC website as a major incident located four kilometres north of Surrey Lake Summit.

Drivers are advised to reduce their speed and drive with care and watch for traffic control.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (2)


More Kamloops News

279948