Accident on Coquihalla, bad weather impacting travel on highway north of Merritt

Traffic snarled on Coq Hwy

Photo: Driver BC An accident on the Coquihalla Highway is impacting travel on the arterial route Wednesday evening.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays driving the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and the Highway 97D interchange due to a vehicle incident and adverse conditions, according to Drive BC.

The incident occurred at about 6:45 p.m. and is described on the Drive BC website as a major incident located four kilometres north of Surrey Lake Summit.

Drivers are advised to reduce their speed and drive with care and watch for traffic control.