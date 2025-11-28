Kamloops News

Agreement with Bird Canada will see e-scooter, e-bike rentals available in Kamloops

Photo: Bird Canada A woman rides an e-scooter.

E-scooter and e-bike rentals are coming to Kamloops in time for spring.

Glen Cheetham, City of Kamloops climate and sustainability manager, told a council committee Thursday the municipality has entered an agreement with Bird Canada to offer the service.

“The transportation team and myself worked hard to establish a good, workable agreement, so that they're prepared to launch a service, a short-term rental service of e-bikes and e-kick scooters, starting in spring 2026,” Cheetham said.

Electric kick scooters are battery powered, two or four-wheeled devices with a platform and handlebars that weigh a maximum 45 kilograms, and have a top speed of no more than 25 km/h.

Following a council vote late last year, the City of Kamloops joined more than 30 B.C. communities who are part of the province’s e-kick scooter pilot project. An initial pilot was held from 2021 to 2024, and a second pilot started in April of last year.

Several Interior cities are participating in the second iteration of the pilot, including Kamloops, Salmon Arm, Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and Prince George. According to the provincial guidelines, each participating community is able to set its own rules establishing where the e-scooters can be used.

The government will use the results of its pilot project to determine if the scooters will be allowed permanently in the province.

“The pioneers learned a lot of hard lessons in the early days,” Cheetham said, referencing early warnings from Kelowna and the chief surgeon about injury frequency from using e-scooters.

“They were able, working closely with the operator, to make a lot of important adjustments and changes utilizing the technology that these devices have. But our intention is to be in front of this and do everything we can to make sure that these devices not only are safe, but they also are orderly and managed well in terms of parking and where they're situated,” he said.

Cheetham said the B.C. government recently released a report on the first year of the current provincial pilot, incorporating data collected from April 2024 to April 2025. According to the report, four service providers — including Bird Canada, Lime, Neuron and Sparrow Scooters — recorded 722,000 e-scooter trips.

“Service providers reported a total of 53 safety incidents in year one, meaning that 99.99 per cent of shared scooter trips ended without incident,” the provincial report reads.

Cheetham said the city is collaborating with Bird Canada to coordinate the Kamloops e-scooter and e-bike launch, which will also involve business engagement and a community education campaign.

While the majority of this will be delivered by the operator, Cheetham said the city received a $5,000 grant to support the program launch.