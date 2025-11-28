Kamloops News

Hundreds of property owners requested bear-resistant carts, City of Kamloops says

Bear-resistant carts roll out

Photo: Contributed FILE - A black bear stands atop a large garbage bin.

After a “significant” ordering delay, the City of Kamloops says more than 500 bear-resistant carts have been rolled out to residents since the containers were made available this past summer.

In a presentation Thursday to a city council committee, Danielle Sparks, City of Kamloops environmental services supervisor, said the special carts, which have reinforced lids and carabiner locks, arrived in July — about a year after council approved the purchase.

The carts are available upon request on a first-come, first-serve basis. A total of 545 carts have been requested, including 189 garbage carts and 356 organics carts.

“We would consider this update to be steady,” Sparks said.

“This year, we have seen that human-bear conflicts have been relatively low, and this is most likely due to the fact there was an abundance of natural food sources for bears, therefore they were not coming into the community as frequently as seen in historical year.”

She said it’s expected that resident requests for bear-resistant carts will increase in times where wildlife conflicts become more prevalent.

The reinforced carts cost a property owner $20 per year on top of regular cart lease fees — an extra $5 on each quarterly bill. The city said once a request is received, staff will schedule a swap of the resident’s existing art on a waste collection day.

Council approved ordering 400 bear-resistant 120-litre garbage carts and 600 organics carts in July 2024, at a cost of $195,000 from the city’s solid waste reserve.

A month later, council approved spending an additional $65,000 from reserves to buy 300 245-litre garbage containers for people who require a larger cart size.

Sparks said the city saw “significant ordering delays” for the carts, but there is now an inventory available for residents who want to upgrade. More carts can be ordered when needed.

She said since the carts were rolled out, city has received two reports of bears breaking into the bear-resistant containers. In both cases, this was due to broken carabiner clips.

In both cases, Sparks said staff have replaced the damaged carts with new ones.

“We will continue to explore options to see if the carabiners can be retrofitted with a stronger style of clip, or if it was just a one-off situation with these carts,” she said.

She said unsecured solid waste carts continue to be the top wildlife attractant. The bear-resistant carts provide an option for residents who don’t have access to a secure enclosure, such as a garage or a shed.

“Preventing food conditioning in bears is essential to prevent bears from being destroyed. If bears get food conditioned, there’s an increase to safety risks,” Sparks said.

She added these carts also keep out other wildlife attracted to waste, such as rats and raccoons. Raccoon activity has increased in Kamloops, according to WildsafeBC.