Kamloops man jailed for pulling knife on Aberdeen Mall security guard

Photo: Castanet FILE - The Kamloops Law Courts

A Kamloops man who pulled a knife on a security guard after he was caught stealing shoes from a store at Aberdeen Mall has been ordered to spend nearly a year in prison.

Christian Andrew Richard, 38, was sentenced Thursday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to charges of assault with a weapon, theft under $5,000 and breach of probation.

Court heard an Aberdeen Mall security guard was called to the Marshalls store on Feb. 18 after employees saw Richard attempting to steal a pair of shoes. The guard approached Richard outside the store and identified himself as security.

“Mr. Richard said, ‘You can’t touch me,’” Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said in court. “He pulled a knife from his front pocket and he was waving it back and forth, and he asked [the security guard] if he wanted to get cut.”

The guard backed away and Richard fled with the knife and the stolen shoes.

Richard pleaded guilty in relation to an Aug. 8, 2024, theft in which he was caught stealing $490 worth of merchandise from Winners. In that case, he tried to steal clothing, shoes, sunglasses and other items.

According to a mental health report prepared for court, Richard has been diagnosed with polysubstance use disorder.

"He is not interested in recovery,” Goulet said. "The last that the report notes that he is open to exploring the harm reduction interventions and reducing his substance use.”

Defence lawyer Murray Armstrong said Richard had a very troubled childhood, during which he was abused physically and mentally. He started drinking at 13 and began using opiates and methamphetamine when he was 15.

“That has remained steady if not progressed throughout his life,” he said.

“He’s homeless, he’s struggling with addiction. He’s been in the hospital several times for overdose, he’s had physical injuries."

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame sentenced Richard to 360 days in jail and 12 months of probation. Once given credit for time served, he had 162 days remaining as of Thursday.

While on probation, Richard will be prohibited from visiting Winners or Aberdeen Mall and from possessing weapons.