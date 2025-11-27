Kamloops News

Police seek missing Kamloops woman last seen in Chevy pickup truck

Have you seen this woman?

Photo: RCMP Sherri-Lynn Bissonnette, 57, was last seen leaving her home on Wednesday, Nov. 26.

Police are looking for information about a Kamloops woman who hasn’t been seen since she left home Wednesday morning.

Sherri-Lynn Bissonnette was last seen leaving her Kamloops residence on Nov. 26, at about 9:30 a.m. in her blue 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with B.C. plate SJ5 370.

Police said she has not been heard from since, and her family contacted Kamloops RCMP when she failed to return home that evening.

Bissonette is described as a 57-year-old woman who stands five-foot-five and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes, and was seen wearing jeans, a lightweight black puffy jacket and a baseball hat.

“We are very concerned about Sherri-Lynn’s wellbeing as this is totally out of character for her,” said BC RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Brett Urano.

“We ask anyone who may have information or who may have seen her or her vehicle to please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.