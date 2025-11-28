Kamloops News

Community service, probation for violent attack at Kamloops nightclub

Bouncer jumped, beaten

Photo: KTW file FILE - Kamloops provincial court

A young man who drunkenly took part in a vicious beating outside a downtown Kamloops nightclub has been ordered to spend the next year on probation.

Kevin Schumacher, 21, was sentenced in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday after pleading guilty to a charge of assault.

Court heard a group of four people was walking out of Nighshift on Fifth shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 23 when one of them was stopped because they were holding a drink. A shoving match ensued between the man and a bouncer.

When the bar’s manager intervened, he was attacked just outside the front door by Schumacher and another man.

“They knocked him to the ground and punched and kicked him repeatedly in the head,” Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said in court.

“Two uniformed police officers happened to be positioned right outsider the nightclub and they watched this happen.”

Schumacher was arrested on the spot and held overnight in jail.

The victim suffered bruising and tenderness to his head and neck but avoided serious injury.

Defence lawyer John Gustafson blamed booze and bravado.

“He observed his friend in some sort of a tussle, and perhaps a misguided attempt at sticking up for a friend fuelled by alcohol and youth led him to intervene,” he said.

Schumacher was granted a conditional discharge and placed on a year probation.

Schumacher has no prior criminal record, and it will remain unblemished if he stays out of trouble for the next year. He was granted a conditional discharge and placed on a 12-month probation order with conditions requiring he abstain from drugs and alcohol, stay away from Nightshift on Fifth and complete 20 hours of community service.

“This kind of pack mentality cannot be tolerated,” Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame said.

"Alcohol and misguided loyalty are not a good excuse. There are many people who can drink without pouncing on doormen.”

Schumacher’s co-accused, Bryton Bradley Jahn, is expected to plead guilty at his next court appearance on Jan. 15.