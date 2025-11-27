Kamloops News

Upper Nicola land dispute with Douglas Lake could be nearing end

Photo: Photo/UNB Live Over 18,000 acres of land is up for dispute between Upper Nicola and Douglas Lake.

The Upper Nicola Indian Band is claiming it is getting closer to settling a historical dispute over tens of thousands of acres of land commonage with Douglas Lake.

In a recent update video from the Upper Nicola Indian Band (UNB Live), former Chief and Councillor Fred (Scotty) Holmes said the band is edging closer to a resolution on a commonage claim over Douglas Lake grounds worth 18,553 acres of land.

"We are making some progress,” Holmes said. "Hopefully we can have this done by the (end) of the fiscal year.”

The commonage claim dates back to 1888 when Gilbert Malcolm Sproat of the Joint Indian Reserve Commission set aside 18,553 acres of land for use between Upper Nicola Syilx people as well as settlers.

A year later, Sproat was succeeded in his role by Patrick O'reiley. On Nov. 12, 1889, O'Reiley wrote in a letter that the land commonage set aside by Sproat was "no longer required for Indian purposes.”

O'Reiley also wrote that 'the reservation of this (illegible) be cancelled and the land thrown open to settlement.”

On August 11, 1890, the Lieutenant-Governor of B.C. at the time ordered commonage to be cancelled in a letter.

Settlers proceeded to buy the former land set aside for commonage.

The band said they have tried to negotiate twice before with the Federal government for compensation of the lost land; in 2005 and in 2015. Holmes said both times the Federal government walked away from negotiations.

Ten years later, Upper Nicola Band seems to have hope once again. Holmes said negotiations are in the third-phase of what he describes as a four-phase process.

Phase one, Holmes described as research into historical claims and boundaries; Phase two is finishing land appraisals for compensation as well as claims of cultural fracturing; phase three would be the start of negotiations; and phase four would be coming to an agreement.

Holmes said he hopes to see progress done in the fall.

In a possible resolution of the situation that favours the band, land would be returned to the Upper Nicola Indian Band.

As outlined in the phases, Holmes would expect compensation to be due as well.

At the end of the update, Holmes expressed confidence in getting a resolution.

"It's going to get resolved. You're going to get the land. You're going to get your compensation, we just don't know how long it's going to take us.”