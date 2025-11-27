Kamloops News

Jury acquits Kamloops man accused of sexually assaulting colleague on work trip

Jury comes back not guilty

Photo: KTW file FILE - A bible is pictured in a witness box inside a courtroom at the Kamloops Law Courts.

A jury returned a not-guilty verdict on Thursday morning for a Kamloops man who stood trial on a charge alleging he sexually assaulted a young subordinate last year while on an out-of-town work trip.

The 43-year-old man cannot be identified under a court-ordered ban that prevents the publication of anything that could identify the complainant, who is 22. He stood trial in B.C. Supreme Court on one count of sexual assault.

The two worked out of the same Kamloops office in March of 2024, when they travelled to Revelstoke with another colleague for business.

The complainant accused the man, her manager, of touching and kissing her while they were out for dinner and drinks.

The two shared a hotel room due to a scheduling mixup, and the woman said she awoke the next morning naked in the man's bed. She believed she had been sexually assaulted.

It was a case of he said, she said. The man testified in his own defence that he rebuffed a kiss from the complainant, not the other way around. He denied any sexual contact happened in the hotel room.

In his closing argument on Tuesday, defence lawyer Matt Ford zeroed in on uncertainty in the complainant’s testimony.

“Maybe she believes that this stuff happened, but she’s not sure,” he told jurors. "You should not be sure that any of it happened. You should find that [he] did not do these things."

The jury deliberated for a little longer than a full day before returning Thursday morning with an acquittal.