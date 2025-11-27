Kamloops RCMP ask for help locating man wanted on two arrest warrants
Man wanted on warrants
Kamloops Mounties are asking the public to keep a lookout for a man wanted for allegedly assaulting an officer and driving dangerously, among other charges.
RCMP said in a news release that Darcy L’Hirondelle, who also goes by Kris, is wanted on two arrest warrants.
According to police, said the warrants are related to assaulting a police officer with a weapon, possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, resisting-obstructing a police officer and failing to comply with probation.
“Two unendorsed warrants were issued for Darcy L’Hirondelle and police are hoping the public can help locate him,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier.
L’Hirondelle, 37, is described as a white man who stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 241 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information related to his whereabouts is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
