Kamloops News

Kamloops book club issues donation challenge to support BCICF Christmas Cheer Fund

A chapter of Cheer

Photo: Contributed Between the Covers book club is supporting BCICF's Christmas Cheer Fund.

A group of seven women are turning their love of reading into holiday giving.

Between the Covers book club has been together for about 24 years. Group members said over the past few years, they have taken it upon themselves to extend the care and support they've shown each other to the larger community.

Last year, the book club supported the BC Interior Community Foundation's Christmas Cheer Fund by donating $250 collectively, stopping at a by-donation photo booth during the holiday season.

“It was an opportunity to get a group photo done at the donation station, celebrating each other, celebrating the group, celebrating Christmas. We all made individual donations because that was part of the station, and that’s really where it all started,” said Elaine Jephcott, a member of the club.

This year, they’re taking that commitment a step further by launching a friendly challenge, encouraging other Kamloops book clubs to join them in raising equal or greater donations for the cause.

All money raised by the BCIFC Christmas Cheer Fund this year will go to three non-profits, including the Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, the Chris Rose Therapy Centre for Autism, and Kamloops Immigrant Services.

“We want to see this be a community where we support each other, where nobody is left behind, because the world is going to be a better place and our community is going to be stronger if we are lifting everybody up,” said Cecile McVittie, another club member.

The Christmas Cheer donation station this year will be located at the Thompson-Nicola Regional District building at 465 Victoria St. The station will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Nov. 24 and Dec. 19.

The book club gathers on the third Wednesday of each month from September through June. Each member takes turns hosting the meetings in their home.

Members say these gatherings are more than reading books. The group shares moments of trust, deep conversations, and support, even helping one another with daily errands. This energy has extended into their support of the Christmas Cheer Fund.

“We are mothers, and some of us are grandmothers, and we want to see causes in our community supporting families that really need the help, and children who need the help," McVittie said.

To donate online, click here.

Cash, cheque, credit, and debit cards donations can be made in person at the BCICF office at 2-219 Victoria St. (open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Friday), and Castanet Kamloops at 102-635 Victoria St. (open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday).

The Christmas Cheer Donation Station can be found in the TNRD building at 465 Victoria St. (open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday to Friday).