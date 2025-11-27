Kamloops News

Students worried what government review of B.C.'s post-secondary sector will mean for tuition fees

Worries tuition could spike

Photo: KTW File The Brown Family House of Learning on the campus of Thompson Rivers University.

Members of the Thompson Rivers University community say there will be benefits to a recently announced review that aims to make B.C.'s post-secondary sector more sustainable, but students hold reservations over what it may mean for tuition fees.

At a news conference Tuesday, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills Jessie Sunner announced an independent review of B.C.’s post-secondary system, saying she’s heard from faculty, staff, administration and students that the current model is unsustainable.

Universities across Canada and B.C. are making layoffs and cutting millions from their budgets, which the ministry attributed to “unilateral” reductions to international student study permits by the federal government, inflation and declining or stagnant domestic enrolment.

The decline in international student tuition is estimated to reduce revenue to B.C. post-secondary institutions by $300 million annually, and 19 of B.C.’s 25 institutions are forecasting at least one annual deficit over the next three years. Nine are in operating deficit positions.

Sunner said the “holistic” review will create a path forward to stabilize the sector through “these unprecedented times.”

The review starts immediately and will be led by Don Avison, a former deputy minister and former board chair of Emily Carr University. Avison will deliver a report with recommendations by March 15, 2026 and will be paid a maximum of $75,000 for the work.

The sustainability review will cover governance and operations, program delivery and financial sustainability.

Could be a 'pivotal moment'

As part of the review, a consultation period with sector stakeholders, including institutions, student and faculty unions and Indigenous partners, is expected to wrap up by mid-January.

Thompson Rivers University president Dr. Airini told Castanet Kamloops the review is both welcome and needed. She said TRU is going into the review with optimism.

She said TRU plans to provide feedback on how the region is “critical” to the province’s economic future and how institutions can differentiate themselves.

TRU Students’ Union executive director Nathan Lane said he believes the review will be a “pivotal moment” for post-secondary education in B.C., influencing how government shapes the sector for at least a decade.

He hopes a new system that would distribute funding more equitably to institutions can be developed through the review, which “hopefully will result in some really good opportunities for TRU moving forward.”

He said the review is necessary and has a lot of potential to be beneficial, but TRUSU has a number of concerns, as well.

No new funding on table

Sunner told reporters on Tuesday the province isn’t in a position to provide additional funding to post-secondary institutions, so that won't even be on the table during the review.

Airini said increased funding would be welcome, but the scale of need across the sector is beyond the means of what the province can provide.

“That's why at TRU we've been moving forward knowing that we have to find our own solutions in this regard,” she said.

She added that a recent $241-million investment over three years by the ministry into skilled trades education “matters enormously.” She said the investment matches the government’s priorities and “is really the way forward for our province.”

Lane said he understands the rational for taking a funding increase off the table, but he doesn’t think the review is wholly “holistic” if it doesn’t examine whether there’s enough funding currently in the post-secondary system.

He said without more funding, the government would be faced with a decision to either distribute existing revenue in a different way, or find new revenue — which he fears may mean increases to domestic tuition.

“I suspect that if that is the solution, it will result in enrolment decline, which will actually exacerbate the problem,” Lane said.

Worried about removing cap

Lane said he is highly concerned the provincial government will remove a longstanding cap on tuition increases for domestic students — which are not allowed to surpass two per cent annually.

No similar policy exists for international student tuition increases. With diminished funding coming from foreign students, Lane said the only place left to find dollars will be from domestic students.

"They're doing this review because there's a financial crisis that was predicated by their overreliance on international fees," he said.

“My fear is that domestic students are going to be forced to underwrite the mistakes that they, in fact, didn’t make and often didn’t support."

During question period in the B.C. legislature Wednesday afternoon, Gavin Dew, MLA for Kelowna-Mission, said the NDP government instituted a freeze on tuition increases in the 1990s.

When the freeze was lifted in 2002, Dew said it “led to sharp hikes when the freeze came off.” He said a push by student leaders led to the two per cent cap on domestic tuition increases being implemented in 2005.

Dew called on the province do maintain the cap, and to release a shelved post-secondary funding formula review.

The review’s terms of reference state it will identify opportunities to adjust or improve revenue and will review tuition policies, with the aim of “correcting anomalies rather than implementing broad-based increases.”

System needs streamlining

According to the terms of reference, the review will also identify opportunities to consolidating institutions and their functions, reducing program duplication across schools and designing programming to incentivize collaboration, and not competition for students.

“What the review is doing is asking all of us as post-secondaries to think through how can we best serve our areas and serve the province,” Airini said.

‘We can anticipate that there'll be future changes that will likely result from the review, but it's early days and it's not possible to really speculate on the decisions that will come from the review.”

Airini hopes the review will create long-term stability, greater collaboration in the sector, as well as a “networked ecosystem” of institutions that will better serve students.

Lane said addressing program duplication and institutional overlap will improve the system, but he doesn't think the entire system can be righted if an increase in funding is off the table.

“There’s a lot of competition within the sector, inside the system. People are competing with each other for the same students in the same programs, sometimes even in the same region,” he said.

“It’s a part of the problem and an important one, but it’s not the only part we need to address.”