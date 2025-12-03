Indigenous voices come together in response to 'hurt' caused by campus protest

Photo: Stephanie Lindley Indigenous people gathered on the campus of Thompson Rivers University to spiritually reclaim the space following a heated protest last month.

Indigenous community members gathered on the campus of Thompson Rivers University, returning to the scene of an unauthorized protest that sparked a heated exchange about Canada’s residential school system.

Organizers said the goal was not protest, but healing.

Stephanie Lindley, a member of the Upper Nicola Band and of the Okanagan and Shuswap nations, helped organize the gathering.

She has worked closely with Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc in cultural support roles, particularly in the years following the band’s 2021 announcement that a ground-penetrating radar survey turned up hundreds of potential unmarked burials on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Lindley said it felt important to reclaim the space following the Nov. 12 event, which saw a crowd gather outside the Old Main Building, where a controversial former professor was attempting to stage an event.

The activists claimed there was “no evidence” of unmarked graves at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, as Tk’emlups announced in 2021.

The event was not sanctioned by the university, and TRU president Dr. Airini referred to it as “an act of trespass.”

A handful of the people present on Nov. 12 were backing the protesters, but the majority of the crowd of about 100 appeared to be members of the TRU community who turned out in opposition — many booing and shouting chants like “Get off our campus.”

“We believe as Indigenous people, after going through something traumatic in a place, we go back to collect the spirit,” Lindley said.

Gathering to reclaim space

Lindley did not attend the Nov. 12 event, but said she felt compelled to respond. She organized the Indigenous gathering for Nov. 16, the following Sunday.

“We had to go to TRU and do the work there — to drum in the very places where so much hate had been spoken,” she said.

“It was our way of gathering that negative energy and letting it go.”

Organizers sought permission from the university to gather and chose a weekend so the event would not disrupt students.

Lindley said the priority was to restore a sense of safety for those who felt shaken by what they heard last week.

“The main purpose of gathering there was to heal that space and return it as a safe place, because Indigenous and non-Indigenous students were hurt that day,” she said.

Dozens of attendees formed a circle outside Old Main, drumming, singing and holding moments of silence while Elders shared teachings with those present.

The tone was reflective rather than confrontational — a deliberate choice, Lindley said.

She said she believes comments made at the Nov. 12 event were harmful, as was the way the protesters chose to communicate their message.

“We all should have the right to ask a question, but with that comes respect — do it respectfully,” she said.

“If they really wanted to know the answers to the questions they had, respectfully, they would enter the territory of our people and ask these questions in a good way.”

Historical trauma documented

A 4,000-page report in 2015 by the National Truth and Reconciliation Commission detailed harsh mistreatment at Canada’s residential schools, including emotional, physical and sexual abuse of children and at least 4,100 deaths at the institutions.

The report cited records of at least 51 students dying at the Kamloops Indian Residential School between 1914 and 1963. Officials in 1918 believed pupils were not being adequately fed, leading to malnutrition, the report stated.

The Kamloops school operated between 1890 and 1969, when the federal government assumed operations from the Catholic Church. It operated as a day school until 1978.

The investigation into the 2021 discovery is ongoing, led by Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc with financial support from Ottawa. Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir, who made the announcement in 2021, said last month the band’s investigation is ongoing.

“We’ve always said further investigation is needed — so survivors’ testimonies and historical records remain central to the truth,” she said.

“We’re working with various levels to make sure that we have all the information, and we’ve been very transparent about that."

‘Being called liars'

Lindley said the Nov. 12 event created what she called “a ripple effect,” a sharp contrast when compared to the broad support the community felt when Tk'emlups made its announcement in 2021.

“We went from being heartened and feeling seen to all of a sudden our people are being called liars,” she said.

She emphasized the profound harms of the residential school system, noting that many children were taken from their families with no true choice in the matter.

“They said these kids attended willingly, but they had no choice,” she said. “What people who attended went through affected a whole generation.”

Lindley said she hopes the wider community continues to learn about the history and lasting impacts of residential schools.

“I would like to invite anyone out there who is non-Indigenous to learn about Indian residential schools and remember that it is a heavy weight to carry,” she said.