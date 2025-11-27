Kamloops News

Kamloops arts centre breaks ground bolstered by $1 million donation, 'decades' of support

The Kamloops Centre for the Arts broke ground on Wednesday afternoon, accompanied by the announcement that a $1 million anonymous donation had been made in support of the project.

The donation was announced by Coun. Kelly Hall during a speech at the groundbreaking event, met with applause from the crowd of more than 100 people gathered for the celebration.

Hall thanked the anonymous donor, as well as other community supporters, for “giving us that opportunity to grow.”

“Together, we can ensure that Kamloops Centre for the Arts becomes a beacon of creativity and a connection. A place where stories are told, dreams are shared, and where community comes together,” Hall said.

Hall told Castanet Kamloops he found out last week the cheque had been dropped off at city hall. He said he doesn’t know who is behind the donation, but he sees it as an indicator of the level of support for the long-proposed arts centre.

“That speaks volumes about how this community looks at this particular project and says it is time — and it is time for this project,” he said.

A performing arts centre has been identified in municipal strategic plans for decades, and was placed as the top priority project in the 2019 Recreation Master Plan.

The centre, which has a $211 million budget, will be built on a city-owned lot at 393 Seymour St. in downtown Kamloops.

‘Labour of love’

City of Kamloops CAO Byron McCorkell said the arts centre has been “a labour of love” years in the making.

“I started in Kamloops in 1999, and one of the first projects we were tasked with trying to get forward was a theatre,” McCorkell said.

Brenda Aynsley, chair for the Kamloops Centre for the Arts Society, said the society formed in 2019 with support from thousands who wanted to help build momentum for constructing the facility.

“Just as this project reflects decades of community vision [and] unwavering support, it also represents council's bold move to create Build Kamloops and to prioritize this facility,” Ainsley said.

“This is a decision that will shape our city for generations.”

The performing arts centre will be the city’s first new theatre since the Sagebrush Theatre opened in 1978.

McCorkell said there has been a number of people who consistently backed the vision for an arts centre, including Ron and Rae Fawcett, prominent Kamloops businesspeople and philanthropists who advanced the project through the initial conceptual design stages.

"We are so, as a community, blessed to have people like that who are prepared to step in, help out,” McCorkell said. “And then we're looking for others. Basically the only way this is going to go, all these projects that we're talking about in the future, is if the community bands together and builds Kamloops.”

‘It will enrich everybody’s life’

Ron Fawcett, who attended Wednesday’s ceremony, said there was noticeable excitement among the groups gathered for the event about the project finally moving ahead.

“It will be something that everybody can be proud of, it will enrich everybody's life in one way or another. I strongly believe that,” he said.

The arts centre has received criticism from Kamloops residents largely concerned about the cost, and some who are skeptical the project is needed in the city. A petition was created Monday, accumulating about 430 signatures as of Wednesday evening, in an attempt to try and halt the project.

“I hope we can prove them wrong,” Fawcett said.

He said the centre is for everyone, intended to host events from kids’ performances and graduations among other productions.

“Their children, their great grandchildren, will benefit from this. I believe that this will be a benefit for everybody in Kamloops,” he said.

Contractors ready, fundraising ahead

Now that ground has ceremonially broken on the project, preliminary site works will follow through the winter. Excavation work will start in the spring, and the centre is expected to open its doors in 2029.

McCorkell said a great team of contractors has been assembled, with work ongoing behind the scenes.

“They're game ready, they’re ready to go. It's just going to be one step after another,” he said.

The CAO, who in past decades was involved in the process of building the Tournament Capital Centre, said he believes community support will rise as the building starts to physically take shape.

“I think you'll see a whole other conversation of, ‘Holy smokes, this is amazing. What can we do? What shows are coming?’ All those kinds of things, which is the exciting part,” he said.

A fundraising push is also underway, with a committee struck to oversee a campaign. Hall said the committee is due to meet next week, and intends to be out in the community and pitching senior levels of government to contribute grant funding.

“There is tremendous opportunity now that we have ground broken, and we got shovels in the ground. We can go to the federal government, we can go to the provincial government, and really put a good case forward for the building,” Hall said.

The arts centre is planned to include two theatres, including a 1,100 seat venue and a 450-seat venue, a feature lobby, cafe and gallery, a loading dock and rehearsal halls, green rooms and dressing rooms, offices and storage spaces.

The site will also include a two-level underground parkade with a total of 158 parking spaces — slightly more than what was proposed in the summer of 2024.