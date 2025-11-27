Kamloops News

Judge removes lawyer from domestic assault trial over 'substantial' conflict of interest risk

Lawyer booted over conflict

Photo: KTW file FILE - A sign outside the Kamloops Law Courts.

The trial of a Kamloops-area man accused of choking his domestic partner will have to be rescheduled after his lawyer was disqualified based on a judge's finding of a “realistic and substantial risk” of conflict of interest.

Defence lawyer Cameron Johnson was disqualified by Kamloops provincial court Judge Michelle Stanford on Monday, what was supposed to have been the day of Kyle George L’Heureux’s assault by choking trial.

The issue stems from an unusual circumstance — Johnson was on the phone with L’Heureux when police arrested him on Nov. 20, 2021, at a motel in Clearwater.

Johnson had been contemplating an abuse of process application on L'Heureux's behalf. Johnson accused police of using “manufactured” concerns about L’Heureux’s mental health to enter the motel room without a warrant.

The Crown filed to have Johnson disqualified over concerns of conflict of interest after Johnson said he would very likely have to provide evidence himself about what he heard on the phone.

That would have placed Johnson in an impossible situation, so Stanford disqualified him.

“Counsel would be subject to cross-examination on potential bias,” she said.

“Counsel could be challenged on matters of their perception at the time and cross-examined on discussions with clients subject to privilege."

L’Heureux is due back in court on Dec. 8 to set a new date for trial. He is now self-represented.