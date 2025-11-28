Kamloops News

Kamloops RCMP canvass parking lots as part of 2025 Safe for the Season campaign

Parking patrols until Dec. 23

Photo: Michael Potestio (Second from the right) Sandro Piroddi, Kamloops RCMP Crime Prevention Coordinator addresses a group of volunteers on Wednesday for the launch of the 2025 Safe for the Season campaign.

Police and volunteers from the Kamloops RCMP's crime prevention unit will be patrolling parking lots over the next few weeks to share helpful tips aimed at preventing crime this holiday season.

Volunteers were out canvassing the parking lot this week at Columbia Place Shopping Centre as part of the RCMP’s Safe for the Season campaign.

The initiative sees volunteers patrolling retail parking lots during the holiday season, both as a presence to deter suspicious activities and to place tip cards that remind people to lock up valuables while holiday shopping.

Sandro Piroddi, the Kamloops RCMP's crime prevention co-ordinator, told Castanet Kamloops that advice includes being aware of their surroundings.

“We encourage people to park under well lit areas and plan your routes, he said.

“If you're going to make a big purchase, do that at the end [of your shopping trip] and don't keep valuables in your in your vehicle, keep them out of sight and get them home as soon as you can.”

Pirrodi said the tip card reminders are important because “crime prevention works when we all participate.”

“Crimes like theft are crimes of opportunity, so if we can remove the opportunities, everyone's going to have a safe holiday season,” he said.

He said common items people tend to live in plain sight in their vehicles for thieves to see include phone chargers, spare change and duffel bags.

“Anything like that is of value, and an attractant that people will take the risk to break into that vehicle to grab,” Pirrodi said.

Volunteers will be doing these patrols in parking lots throughout the city from now until Dec. 23.

For more holiday safety tips visit the RCMP's webpage.