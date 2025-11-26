Kamloops News

'Limited terrain' for skiers when Sun Peaks opens for season on Thursday

Photo: KTW file FILE - Sun Peaks Resort

When the season’s first public skiers hit the slopes at Sun Peaks on Thursday, they will be doing so on very limited terrain — only two runs.

Sun Peaks Resort confirmed on Wednesday morning that Thursday will be the first day of public skiing, with alpine lift tickets offered at a 50 per cent discount.

“The reality is, the weather has not been overly cooperative as of late, with milder than average temperatures and low snowfall throughout most areas of Western Canada,” the resort said in an update posted to its website.

"This means that we are opening with limited terrain for alpine skiing and riding and hope to open the Nordic trail network soon, as well."

The only runs open on Thursday will be Cahilty and 5 Mile. The Sunburst Express and Elevation chairlifts will start turning at 9 a.m.

"The snow surface is primarily from our snow making system and the base is not deep, so please expect early season conditions across all open areas,” the resort’s post said. "All other terrain and trails are closed to public at this time.”

Discounted lift tickets will be offered for the first few days of operations, the resort said. Pricing will be re-evaluated as conditions improve.

Sun Peaks officials already had to delay their opening, which was originally slated for last weekend. But the forecast is finally providing a reason for optimism.

"With temperatures forecast to stay below our threshold of -2.5C for good snowmaking, our snowmaking system will continue pumping out the white stuff and we know that Mother Nature should show up in full force real soon,” the resort’s post said.

Opening weekend

Opening weekend celebrations are set to for Saturday, including cinnamon buns in the morning, Apres and Ales at Masa’s and premiere of ski film Pressure Drop from Teton Gravity Research.

