Kamloops area off-roaders rescued from backcountry, KSAR says
Two rescued after crash
Two backcountry riders avoided injury and were extracted from the bush Tuesday afternoon after crashing their off-road vehicle.
Kamloops Search and Rescue was sent out just after 2 p.m. to find two stranded UTV riders — a father–son duo who were out hunting in their side by side near Walhachin.
The pair had struck a rock and flipped the vehicle onto its side, but neither of them was injured in the crash.
“Their winch ran out of power, and they called 911 when they realized they couldn’t self-rescue,” KSAR spokesperson Diana Gerlof said. “The pair did everything right: they stayed at the scene, had the essentials to make a fire and carried extra food and water.
KSAR sent 11 members and two UTVs to the rescue. Crews used a winch to right the overturned side by side, and transported the pair back to base by 6:15 p.m.
Gerlof said the incident and outcome is a good reminder of the importance of being prepared in the backcountry.
