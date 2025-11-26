Kamloops News

No injuries reported in Yellowhead Highway crash north of Kamloops

Semi involved in collision

Photo: Castanet Emergency crews on scene at a collision on Highway 5 north of Kamloops on Wednesday, Nov. 26.

No injuries were reported following a collision on Wednesday morning on Highway 5 north of Kamloops, near the exit to Sun Peaks.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of the Yellowhead Highway north of Rayleigh at about 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday for a report of a collision.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said the collision involved a commercial truck and a car, but there are no known injuries.

“Police are currently on scene investigating the cause of the crash,” she said.

One lane was closed in each direction when a Castanet Kamloops reporter was on the scene at about 10 a.m.