SD73 looks to improve response after 'communications lag' during NorKam lockdown

Lockdown lessons learned

Photo: Castanet Police could be seen outside NorKam Secondary School in North Kamloops on Thursday, Nov. 6 during a nearly two-hour lockdown.

The superintendent of the Kamloops-Thompson School District says it learned some lessons on how to better its response following a lockdown at NorKam Secondary School earlier this month — including improving its communications to the community.

NorKam was locked down for nearly two hours after Mounties received a report of a person in the school with a gun on Nov. 6.

Police said their investigation found “no credible evidence” there was actually a person with a firearm at the school, and the report turned out to be a prank call made by a student in the school. RCMP said a suspect was identified.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, SD73 superintendent Mike McKay said the incident was reviewed internally with staff and partners, including RCMP and Kamloops Fire Rescue.

He said there were “some mutual learnings” during a meeting with Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley, and the debrief will help refine SD73’s response, its operational processes, and how it liaises with police.

“We hope it’s learning that we don’t need to activate, but it’s good to have,” he said.

McKay said one of the comments he heard from the community was that there was a communication lag during the incident.

“Part of that was because we are pretty much bound not to be out in front of the RCMP with communications that could compromise either the action on the ground, or the investigation, or potential charges or anything else,” he said.

“And, of course, the RCMP was in the middle of analyzing and making a determination that things were safe, and there was a fair time lag between the initial incident and our ability to say much.”

McKay said SD73 will adjust its processes with staff to ensure even when the school district “can’t say much, we’ll say something.”

“We will provide people with the information we can without compromising any of the variables that impact on the ground in the moment,” he said.

When asked if there were concerns that incidences like the NorKam lockdown might become more commonplace or could escalate, McKay said SD73 aims for its schools to be safe and inclusive environments.

McKay said the school district works hard to create an environment where people care about their school communities.

“We need people to feel that if there is an issue that appears to be an emerging threat, that they are able to reach out and speak out in advance of anything happening,” he said.

He said incidences like the lockdown are taken very seriously, are distressing to the community, and they don’t need to happen — nor should they.

McKay added incidents that turn out to be false alarms, like the NorKam lockdown, also tie up first responders, and could pull resources away from other emergencies.

Heather Grieve, board of education chair, said trustees look to channel inquiries to operations staff to make sure SD73 is sending out accurate information. Feedback about what is working and what isn’t will help the school district’s team develop better response mechanisms.