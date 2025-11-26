Kamloops News

Kamloops mayor's 11th-hour pitch to move $211M arts centre not feasible, city director says

Arts centre will stay put

Photo: Kristen Holliday Construction fencing has been set up around the site where the Kamloops Centre for the Arts will be built.

A City of Kamloops director says Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson’s last-minute pitch to move the performing arts centre to a new property isn't feasible — and even if it was, it would come with “massive, massive costs.”

A groundbreaking ceremony is being held Wednesday for the Kamloops Centre for the Arts. The facility has long been conceptualized and designed for a city-owned Seymour Street property.

After council heard the budget for the arts centre had increased to $211 million, Hamer-Jackson made a pitch to move the whole project to another city-owned site on the north side of River Street. But Civic Operations Director Jen Fretz said Tuesday that won't work.

“There’s not enough room between the road and the river to build any kind of facility, anything of any size, especially when it comes to the size of the Kamloops Centre for the Arts. So at a very basic level, there’s not room,” Fretz said.

“If we were to consider moving the road and creating more room, more space on the ground, we run into massive trunk mains. We’re talking all of the sewer that comes from the east of that location, flowing through that area — which, as you can imagine, is massive and a huge undertaking to move, and extremely expensive.”

Kamloops’ water treatment plant is also located on River Street. Fretz noted the large pipes located underground along that corridor service the entire community.

“Again — massive costs in order to relocate,” she said.

“So again, at the very start, there's not enough room. If we were to try and make more room, we're talking about massive, massive costs for relocation of underground infrastructure — just as a beginning, let alone flood plain and dikes.”

Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops earlier in the week he thought building the arts centre on River Street would be less expensive than the current plan. When asked for more detail, he said that was “getting into the weeds.”

In the committee meeting, Coun. Katie Neustaeter said no one is denying the arts centre is costly, and the large scale of the project is why it’s taken the time it has to get to groundbreaking.

“Moving or stopping the performing arts centre is not an option at this point," she said, noting such a decision result in millions in additional costs. "We need there to be clarity around that in the community as well."

Arts centre 'fully funded'

Kristen Rodrigue, City of Kamloops communications manager, said although the budget for the arts centre is now sitting at $211 million, the increase won’t have any impact on taxation — and it’s possible some of this total might not need to be spent.

“The project is fully funded within the existing tax program. There is no additional tax increase required for the Kamloops Centre for the Arts, and has no impact on the 2026 budget,” Rodrigue told the committee Tuesday.

The initial budget for the Kamloops Centre for the Arts project was estimated to be $154 million, with a total of $166 million available, including debt contingency, to cover for changing economic factors and rising costs.

The budget rose to $211 million as the project advanced to a more detailed Class A estimate.

Rodrigue said now that the detailed validation work has been completed, construction costs still sit at $150.5 million — which ended up being a little less than what the city had initially predicted.

The new projection includes adjustments for inflation as well as contingency allowances, soft costs, additional side work and $22.7 million for an additional parkade level.

“The way that we cost out this project includes all potential risks. So we look at any risk we may come across during the construction process. We accommodate, allow for it, and budget for it,” Rodrigue told the committee.

She said as the arts centre is constructed, the amount of money set aside in the budget for certain risks can be re-evaluated. If the risks aren’t realized, the money can go elsewhere.

“Council can decide whether they're either reinvested into the project through another item on the project, or if they come off the top,” she said.

Many funding streams

Rodrigue said the project will be funded through borrowing approved through an alternative approval process, but will also be funded through reserves, in-house project reallocation and a fundraising campaign. Costs can also be offset with federal or provincial grants.

Kamloops council voted in August to apply for a $6-million infrastructure grant to put towards part of the arts centre construction.

Council approved a one-per-cent annual tax increase to fund the Build Kamloops program, which involves a number of capital projects including the arts centre, and is in the third year of a five-year plan to help with debt servicing costs.