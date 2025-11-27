Kamloops News

Kamloops' top cop waiting to see if council pauses hiring to offset tax increase

Mounties could be deferred

Photo: Castanet FILE - RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley, the officer in charge of the Kamloops detachment, speaking at a news conference on May 10, 2024.

The Kamloops RCMP’s top cop said he’s waiting to see what will happen, faced with the possibility city council may defer budgeting for additional officers next year.

The City of Kamloops is looking at ways to reduce its 10.76 per cent average tax increase for 2026, and is considering the possibility of deferring a five-member increase to the local RCMP detachment again this year.

In 2022, the council of the day passed a mandate to add five “roadable” RCMP officers per year starting in 2023, adding 25 new police officers to the local detachment by 2027. Roadable officers are members who are not on leave and are actively able to patrol.

Asked if he was concerned with the possibility of deferment this year, RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley told Castanet Kamloops it depends on what the pause looks like, noting he’s waiting to see if that’s the route council actually goes.

“There's always a concern if we are not progressive in the staffing of officers with the growth of the city, but I feel that we are being progressive here,” Pelley told Castanet.

Staff told council at last Tuesday’s budget meeting that in the three years since the new mandate began, the city is budgeting for 143 officers but only currently staffs 123, meaning there are some 20 members actively being recruited for the Kamloops detachment.

Coun. Nancy Bepple has suggested the city reduce its tax rate this year by deferring budgeting for the officers, noting the city has hit the pause button in the past, and that doing so wouldn’t impact the current RCMP service levels in town.

“The biggest part of our budget is policing, and we're not going to drive down the budget significantly unless we make some sort of change,” she said.

City, RCMP to discuss

David Hallinan, City of Kamloops corporate services director, said the city is considering whether to defer the addition of five new officers this year as one option to lower this year’s projected property tax increase.

He said the city already has conversations planned with the RCMP.

Hallinan told council at its meeting last week that the budgeted amount the city collects for the RCMP “stays in our pocket” and once per quarter the police are cut a cheque for their actual costs incurred over that time.

He said while the budget projects a surplus in policing funds due to the number of actual on-the-job officers being lower than the amount budgeted for, that does not take into consideration the amount of overtime and other costs that might be incurred to offset vacancies.

Pelley told Castanet it takes time to fill new RCMP positions at the detachment, given factors such as the ongoing general incoming and outgoing of officers.

He said the Kamloops RCMP currently has a request in for about 10 officers right now.

“But it's not compromising any service delivery, as we continue to be strategic, however, we are pushing to fulfill those positions,” Pelley said.

Last year, city council voted to split the tax impact of hiring five new police officers and three support staff over two years in an effort to help reduce the 2025 tax increase, which landed at 7.42 per cent.

Back in 2022 when the five-officer mandate was enacted, the Kamloops RCMP was budgeting for 129 members. However, then-Supt. Syd Lecky was “consistently unable to hit that number” as officers are off for a variety of reasons like parental or health leave.