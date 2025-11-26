Kamloops News

Experts to discuss history of Gaza, international criminal law at forum on TRU campus

Experts will talk about Gaza

Photo: TRU Human Rights and Social Justice club Kamloops lawyer Bill Sundhu and TRU associate professor Rick McCutcheon will be featured speakers at a moderated discussion on Friday, Nov. 28.

Human Rights and Social Justice master's students at Thompson Rivers University are bringing together experts to speak about the history of Gaza, as well as international criminal law in the context of the ongoing conflict.

TRU’s Human Rights and Social Justice Club is hosting a free-to-attend public forum it said will offer historical context, legal perspectives and informed and balanced dialogue on Gaza.

In a statement to Castanet Kamloops, the club said the conflict in Gaza directly affects students and community members through family ties, media coverage, rising polarization, as well as campus and community climate.

“The event offers a rare opportunity in the Interior to hear extended, in-person analysis from experts who combine international legal practice, peace studies research and on-the-ground experience in war zones,” the statement reads.

Featured speakers include Bill Sundhu, a Kamloops lawyer and former provincial court judge, and associate TRU professor Rick McCutcheon, a scholar of peace, conflict, human rights and social justice with decades of experience.

The university club said Sundhu will speak about international criminal law in the context of Gaza and Israel since Oct. 7, 2023.

“It’s about examining the role and application of international human rights law in ending impunity for atrocities that shock the conscience of humanity,” Sundhu said in the release.

McCutcheon will speak to historical and political context on Gaza and the broader Palestine-Israel conflict, comparisons to other conflicts and tools from peace and conflict studies.

Organizers said the moderated discussion will precede an open Q&A.

The event is free to attend and Attendees are asked to register online beforehand.

The event will be held at the TRUSU Lecture Hall from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 28.

"Understanding the history of Gaza isn't just about global politics, it is about strengthening our capacity for informed, compassionate dialogue here at TRU and around Kamloops," said master's student Kate Monahan.

"I hope our community shows up for this important and timely discussion."