Kamloops News
Emergency crews clean up after motorist collides with downtown Kamloops office building
SUV collides with building
Photo: Castanet
Emergency crews on Third Avenue in downtown Kamloops on Tuesday, Nov. 25, after an SUV collided with the Government of Canada Building, 317 Seymour St.
One lane of Third Avenue was closed on Tuesday afternoon in downtown Kamloops after an SUV collided with an office building.
Emergency crews were called shortly before 2 p.m. and arrived to find a vehicle that had driven into the Government of Canada Building, 317 Seymour St.
Police, Kamloops Fire Rescue and ambulance crews could be seen at the scene shortly after 2 p.m. The right lane of Third Avenue was closed to traffic while first responders were present.
No one is believed to have been seriously injured as a result of the incident.
