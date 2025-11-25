287885
Emergency crews clean up after motorist collides with downtown Kamloops office building

SUV collides with building

Josh Dawson - Nov 25, 2025 / 2:22 pm | Story: 586045

One lane of Third Avenue was closed on Tuesday afternoon in downtown Kamloops after an SUV collided with an office building.

Emergency crews were called shortly before 2 p.m. and arrived to find a vehicle that had driven into the Government of Canada Building, 317 Seymour St.

Police, Kamloops Fire Rescue and ambulance crews could be seen at the scene shortly after 2 p.m. The right lane of Third Avenue was closed to traffic while first responders were present.

No one is believed to have been seriously injured as a result of the incident.

