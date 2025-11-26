Kamloops News

'Business as usual' in Kamloops real estate market despite lingering claim of Aboriginal title, recent landmark ruling

‘Zero panic’ from land claim

Photo: Castanet Real estate experts say it's "business as usual" for the most part in the Kamloops market, but a segment of buyers are holding off due to uncertainty relating to Aboriginal title.

The Kamloops real estate market is still humming, but uncertainty created by new questions about Aboriginal title in light of a recent landmark court ruling has some proceeding with extra caution.

The Stk’emlupsemc of the Secwepemc Nation (SSN), made up of the Tk’emlups and Skeetchestn bands, filed in court a decade ago to assert Aboriginal title over 1.25 million hectares of B.C.’s Interior, including the entire City of Kamloops.

When it was filed in 2015, the SSN claim was seen largely as pushback to plans for the contentious Ajax mine project rather than an attempt to undermine private property ownership rights.

But a potentially game-changing B.C. Supreme Court ruling in August, which found that the Cowichan Tribe should be granted title to about 300 hectares of land inside Richmond city limits, is providing something to think about for at least a sliver of local homebuyers.

Last week, Tk’emlups Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir said the SSN claim “is not about taking homes away.” She said the bands want “title and stewardship” over the land, water and resources, not ownership of property.

With that context, longtime realtor Brendan Shaw told Castanet Kamloops it’s mostly "business as usual" for agents and clients, as well as the banks, lawyers and accountants who make local real estate transactions happen — but not for everyone.

"There definitely is a segment of the market where they are more of a wait and see type pattern, where they’ve expressed concern about the uncertainty attributed to these land claims in Kamloops and throughout B.C.,” he said.

Clients have questions

Aaron Krausert, who has been selling homes in Kamloops since 2010, said the SSN claim is a topic that has kept coming up in recent weeks with clients and colleagues, but it’s more curiosity than alarm.

"I'm seeing zero panic from people worrying that their houses are going to get taken from them in Kamloops — nothing whatsoever,” he said.

"No buyers have said we're stopping our search, no sellers have said, OK you better sell my house right now and get out of Kamloops before Tk'emlups takes everything. It's a discussion, but I haven't seen or talked to any other agents that have tangibly seen someone take action based on the Cowichan decision or worried about Tk’emlups.”

Shaw has a similar read on the situation.

“As far as I'm concerned, it’s business as usual,” he said.

"Lenders are still out there financing property here in Kamloops, lawyers are still transacting those purchases and sales and I think everyone in the industry is following these claims cases quite closely."

That’s not to say there have been no hiccups.

Shaw said he’s aware of a deal involving a property in Kamloops that fell through because a private lender was spooked by Aboriginal title concerns. It happened in early November, not long after the SSN claim was connected to the Cowichan case by MLAs in the legislature.

“The lender pulled because of the legal risk with the claim,” Shaw said. "Take that for what it is — there’s still transactions happening and it’s still business as usual with all the major banks.”

Anecdotal evidence

There are accounts in Richmond, too, of financing falling through because of the Cowichan claim. But Trevor Koot, CEO of the BC Real Estate Association, said such anecdotes should be taken with a sizeable grain of salt.

"We have yet to see factual information to prove any of the claims that are out there around things to do with financing or insurability or properties,” said Koot, who was CEO of the Kamloops & District Real Estate Association before taking the BCREA job in 2022.

"Everything that we’re hearing with these kinds of stories is cloaked in anonymity, which starts to then raise more questions. It’s driving the uncertainty.”

He cautioned against jumping to conclusions.

"We are seeing people maybe change their decisions, but we also saw that in relation to tariffs or in relation to interest rate changes,” he said.

Shaw said a little bit of uncertainty can have a big impact.

"There’s a segment of the population that may be holding out on purchasing,” he said. “What is it, maybe five per cent? If it is that much, we’re talking about millions of dollars in lost opportunity out there in the marketplace."

Untangling uncertainty

With such high stakes, Koot put together a webinar for B.C. realtors to provide an opportunity for them to hear from experts and ask questions.

He said a lot of British Columbians have questions of their own about Aboriginal title, and many of them are asking their real estate agents.

"There’s myriad information being thrown around from all different sources, whether it’s through traditional media or social media — it’s hard to tell what is based in reality and fact and what isn’t,” he said.

"So we wanted to ground some of that information for realtors so when they’re talking to their clients they can try to distill some of this complexity and uncertainty that's out in the marketplace."

Koot said part of the goal was to try to “dispel the idea that you could wave a magic wand and it would all disappear.” He kept going back to the complexity of the issue.

"Uncertainty isn’t the be all end all. We have uncertainty in the market all the time — that's the reality of markets,” he said.

"It's when it's related to something that is really complex and people don't completely understand it, and then we have a bunch of false information out there and that is creating a challenging environment."

Mandatory for some

Speakers at the event were George Abbott, B.C. treaty commissioner and a former provincial cabinet minister, Sharon Singh, a lawyer who specializes in environmental and Indigenous law, and Koot.

Approximately 1,200 realtors logged on, which is above average for a BCREA webinar.

Krausert said it was mandatory where he works, at Re/Max Kamloops.

“In our office they said, you guys have to take this because we need to know this. And everybody said, yeah, of course, let’s do it,” he said.

“It was very informative. Unfortunately, the answer was we don't have answers. But we got the current status of it from people who actually know what they’re talking about."

Koot said the goal was to arm realtors with good information so they are better prepared to answer questions about Aboriginal title from clients. He said the BCREA is working with the B.C. Financial Services Authority, the industry's regulator, to come up with guidance for agents.

Concerns cooling down

Krausert said the SSN claim sparked a lot of discussion among Kamloops realtors in early November.

"It was the talk of the town because people were suddenly drawing the parallel to Cowichan,” he said.

"It’s less of an issue now than it was a couple of weeks ago, probably because Tk'emlups straight up said, hold on, we’re not trying to take people’s houses here.”

Krausert recalled a very different vibe when the SSN claim was first filed 10 years ago, before the Cowichan ruling reshaped the conversation. He said he “didn’t have one conversation” with a colleague or client in 2015 about Aboriginal title or the SSN claim.

"There were people opposing Ajax all over and there were obviously people supporting Ajax, too,” he said.

“The big discussions were about noise pollution and light pollution — those kind of things, environmental concerns. Those were the conversations, but nothing to do with Tk'emlups filing that claim."

Koot said instability in the market has eased somewhat as realtors, clients and others across B.C. get a handle on the issue of Aboriginal title.

"My sense is that there is a better appreciation in the last little while for the complexity of the situation and that it's not as easy as it might sound,” he said.

"That understanding is bringing a little bit of more stability to just the energy in the market and between people. I think there's a lot more awareness of the complexity of all of it, and that's moving into the consumer more, as well."

Playing out in court

The implications of the Cowichan ruling will not be known for some time.

The judge suspended the implementation of Aboriginal title for 18 months “to allow for an orderly transition of the lands” in keeping with the principle of reconciliation, and the province has said it plans to ask the B.C. Court of Appeal to issue a stay to provide some “clarity and assistance” on the direction of the case.

When the SSN claim was filed in 2015, it was met with opposition from both the provincial and federal governments. When asked earlier this month whether its position had changed, the province told Castanet “private property rights must be upheld."

Unlike some B.C. municipalities facing claims of Aboriginal title, the City of Kamloops has not taken a position on the SSN claim. When asked last week whether the city has concerns about the claim in light of the Cowichan ruling, Coun. Katie Neustaeter, deputy mayor for the month, said “no comment.”

“There is no reason to panic or to make large moves, and council is listening to residents and then also leaning into our relationship with Tk’emlups,” she told Castanet.

The SSN claim was last in court in September, when lawyers representing the parties — SSN, the province, the federal government and KGHM Ajax — met for a case planning conference.

A trial date has not been set.