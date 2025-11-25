Kamloops News

On eve of construction, Kamloops mayor wants to move location of $211M arts centre

Mayor pitches different site

Photo: Kristen Holliday Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson stands on Rivers Trail as it runs adjacent to River Street in downtown Kamloops.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson says he wants to halt construction on the downtown performing arts centre in order to consider a new location — even with a groundbreaking ceremony planned for later this week.

Hamer-Jackson said he thinks the Kamloops Centre for the Arts is getting too expensive, and he thinks taxpayers would come out ahead if the city switched gears and considered putting the arts centre on a River Street site he prefers.

“We’ve got about a half a kilometre, we’ve got a property,” Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops, standing above a gravel parking lot just east of the River Street skateboard park.

“Yeah, you're gonna have to knock down the Yacht Club, probably. But can you imagine overlooking the river, like right here? You know, we already own the property.”

A ceremonial groundbreaking event for the performing arts centre has been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, with construction fencing already up around the site.

Preliminary work at the site is expected to begin soon and carry into the winter.

Doesn't like rising costs

During a committee meeting last week, city council heard the budget for the performing arts centre, which is set to rise from a city-owned property at 393 Seymour St., had ballooned to $211 million — about $45 million more than previously anticipated.

The initial budget for the project was estimated to be $154 million, with a total of $166 million available, including debt contingency, to cover for changing economic factors and rising costs.

The budget rose as the project advanced to a more detailed Class A estimate, and it was determined an additional underground storey of parking was needed as changes in the design were made to meet accessibility code — a cost of about $22.7 million.

City staff said they found removing the remnants of the former Kamloops Daily News building foundation on site will involve more work than expected, and the property isn’t as flat as initially anticipated.

“It was going to be another $20 million because we figured out that the property wasn't flat," Hamer-Jackson said.

"We bought the property. We didn't know the foundation was in there? We bought that property. A surprise? This come up after we've already done the AAP and all that.”

The mayor said he believes the River Street site would be easier to build on. He said the city could retain the Seymour Street property as a parking lot, which he was told brings in $150,000 annually in revenue.

The performing arts centre has long been proposed for the Seymour Street location, with prominent local businessman Ron Fawcett behind the initial planning stages of the centre. Community and business groups have expressed support for this downtown location.

The City of Kamloops has already spent money on the project, including $7 million in early 2024 to finish validation and detailed design of the performing arts centre.

New site, same design?

When asked if he thought the city might lose money with pivoting to a new site at this stage in the project, Hamer-Jackson said he believed taxpayers would come out ahead.

“A lot of the design you could probably use right here,” Hamer-Jackson said, referring to the River Street site.

He said he thinks River Street itself could be moved if more space was needed.

“But there's quite a bit of room. If you look at that [Seymour Street] site it’s just that one block, so it’s not a lot different from there. If you had to move the road a little bit, you do that. And again, that’s getting into the weeds — that’s not my thing,” he said.

Hamer-Jackson said he was hoping for buy-in from council and a motion from a councillor to halt the project. He said he was “tired of surprises” when it comes to the performing arts centre.

“We've approved the AAP, that's all been approved and everything like that, and then all of a sudden, there's $20 million here," he said. "And then what's it going to be?"

Eleventh hour pitches

It’s not the first time Hamer-Jackson has tried to suggest the River Street site for a major capital project.

The mayor raised the location earlier this year as a potential site for a new RCMP detachment, although plans involving using the existing Battle Street property were well underway.

Hamer-Jackson initially supported plans for the performing arts centre, but changed his tune as the city went ahead with an alternative approval process to gauge voter support for borrowing up to $275 million for recreation projects, including $140 million for the arts centre.

The mayor put forward two eleventh-hour motions to cancel the AAP, and was called out by Coun. Mike O'Reilly for being “disingenuous” as he had chosen not to participate in earlier committee discussions on the matter.

A groundbreaking ceremony is slated for Wednesday at the former Kamloops Daily News site, 393 Seymour St.