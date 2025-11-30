Kamloops News

Stuff the Bus returns next weekend seeking food, cash donations

Photo: City of Kamloops Stuff the Bus

The City of Kamloops and BC Transit will team up next weekend for the annual Stuff the Bus fundraiser, collecting food and cash donations to support the Kamloops Food Bank during the holiday season.

The event will run Saturday, Dec. 6, and Sunday, Dec. 7, outside Save-On Foods in Columbia Square. City staff and volunteers will be on site from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, accepting cash and non-perishable food items to fill a transit bus.

The food bank says its most-needed items include cereal, tomato sauce, tuna, canned fruit and vegetables, pasta, formula, baby food, rice, peanut butter and beans.

Since 2018, the Stuff the Bus campaign has collected more than 12,000 pounds of food and about $22,500 in cash for families in need.

More information is available on the city’s website.