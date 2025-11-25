Kamloops News

Maternity care advocacy group plans second rally outside Kamloops hospital

Photo: Michael Potestio People wave signs outside Royal Inland Hospital on Oct. 25 at a rally organized in the wake of the mass resignation of the hospital's seven obstetrician gynecologists, the latest in a maternity crisis that has been ongoing since 2023.

An advocacy group that formed in response to the maternity crisis at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital is planning another rally for this weekend because nothing appears to have changed since the last one.

Maternity Matters Kamloops will hold a rally on Saturday, Nov. 29, outside RIH in the 300-block of Columbia Street.

“We genuinely did not want to hold another rally. We had hoped meaningful change would happen before month end so this gathering could be cancelled,” the group wrote in a post on Instagram.

“Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened — so we are showing up once again.”

The event is scheduled to take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Maternity Matters Kamloops formed earlier this year, and held its first rally on Oct. 25, drawing hundreds of people to Columbia Street.

The group’s goal is to put pressure on government to provide better maternity care.

RIH's seven obstetrician gynecologists have said they are resigning because they are overworked and suffering extreme burn out, and potential solutions they’ve raised for years have fallen on deaf ears.

It's the latest in a string of issues in maternity care at the hospital dating back to 2023.