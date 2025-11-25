Kamloops News

Thief head-butts security guard after stealing $1K worth of merchandise from Kamloops Winners

Jailed for attacking security

Photo: KTW file FILE - A sign outside the Kamloops Law Courts.

A thief who head butted a security guard in the nose after he was caught stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Kamloops retailer has been ordered to spend two months in jail.

Dustin Michael Cooke, 38, was sentenced on Monday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to charges of assault, theft under and breach of probation.

Court heard Cooke spent more than 90 minutes perusing Winners on Columbia Street on the evening of Oct. 14. Loss-prevention officers watched the entire time.

“He was observed leaving with a large quantity of merchandise he didn’t pay for and there was a subsequent struggle,” Crown prosecutor Bernie Caffaro said in court.

Caffaro said Cooke resisted the loss-prevention officers, and it took four of them to get him into the store’s security office. Once inside, Cooke head butted one of the LPOs in the nose.

Winners staff tallied up the merchandise from Cooke’s buggy and the total value was $1,035.56.

Defence lawyer Mark Swartz said Cooke struggles with addiction to opiates and methamphetamines. He’s had some success in the past with treatment and intends to return soon.

“I just want to admit my wrongs, move past this and continue on with the rest of my life,” Cooke said.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Michelle Stanford sentenced Cooke to 69 days in jail. Once given credit for time served, he had 22 days remaining as of Monday.

He will also be bound by a firearms prohibition for the next seven years.