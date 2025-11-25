Kamloops News

'Routinization of secrecy'; TRU senators cite transparency concerns, shoot down closed meeting pitch

Won't add closed meetings

Photo: Castanet FILE - A Thompson Rivers University logo on its Kamloops campus.

Senators at Thompson Rivers University were overwhelmingly opposed to a motion that would have created designated closed sessions at each of their meetings, many shooting down the idea over transparency concerns.

While senate already has a process to discuss topics deemed private or confidential in-camera, the motion would have set aside time for such discussions each time senate meets.

It was put forward by Aleece Laird, the alumni representative on senate. In her motion, she said the practice would protect confidentiality, demonstrate accountability, protect the organization, support candid discussion and objective oversight.

TRU's senate rarely goes in-camera. Vice-chair Joel Wood told Castanet earlier this month it happens about once or twice a year, for topics like honorary degree nominations and student discipline appeals.

In introducing her motion at senate’s Wednesday meeting, Laird said she’s found regular in-camera sessions to be a common practice and valuable when sitting on past boards, as they allow members to ask questions in a private setting.

She said any decisions made in the proposed in-camera sessions would be brought back into the public record, which she believes would balance good governance with transparency.

Concerns over 'secrecy'

Senators who spoke at the meeting disagreed.

Senator Monica Sanchez-Flores said routine in-camera sessions can go against democratic accountability, erode institutional trust and undermine legitimacy of shared governance.

She said matters discussed in those sessions also couldn’t be reported back to faculty members, and holding more in-camera meetings could cause rumours to spread.

“Universities receive public funding and serve public missions, so they have a stronger obligation to conduct this business transparently, and routinization of secrecy in these in-camera sessions really could lead to governance failure rather than best practice,” Sanchez-Flores said.

While Laird said the regular in-camera sessions would adhere to Robert’s Rules of Order, senator Greg Anderson said that wasn't the case.

Anderson said the rules state meetings will enter into an in-camera session “only when required by rule or established custom or upon the adoption of a motion,” and senate already has procedures to enter these kinds of meetings.

He added that in-camera meetings typically cover matters like personnel issues, labour relations or legal litigation — none of which are the purview of senate.

Senator Juliana West also spoke in opposition of the motion, saying regardless of whether the meetings would be used as intended, they would create the appearance of secrecy which “wouldn’t be good” at a time when TRU is cutting jobs to balance its budget.

Senator Jenna Goddard agreed with West, saying decisions by governing bodies are under close scrutiny in such a climate.

“If TRU senate exists to hold academic governance in the public interest, its legitimacy depends on open deliberation, clear decision making processes and visibility to the community that it serves,” Goddard said.

"Decisions made by governing bodies always, but currently more than ever, are under close scrutiny, and in such a climate I think transparency is not simply just a value but a really serious responsibility."

Senators shot down the motion, with Laird casting the lone vote in favour.

Wants to spark discussion

Laird told senators she had no complaints with the current process for entering in-camera meetings, and she wanted to bring forward the motion to inspire discussion around best practices.

She said she plans on bringing further items to senate she thinks would be beneficial to discuss.

Speaking with Castanet after an in-camera session following Wednesday's meeting of TRU's senate, Laird said she doesn’t have any other topics she wants to bring forward currently in mind.

“I think my comment was more I really want to be engaged, as the alumni representative for senate I want to make sure that I’m bringing forward ideas and things that are thoughtful and inspire conversation,” she said.

“It’s not a matter of putting anything kind of behind closed doors, it’s a matter of having conversations.”

Laird said she thought her motion sparked a strong discussion and said several senators thanked her following the meeting for initiating the conversation.

She said she believes senate should be as transparent as possible.