RCMP Stuff Cruiser donation drive returns Saturday
Help police Stuff the Cruiser
Kamloops Mounties are once again seeking the public’s assistance, but instead of tips they are seeking community support for the annual Stuff the Cruiser event.
Police and volunteers will be outside The Real Canadian Superstore, 910 Columbia St. West, on Saturday to collect unwrapped gifts and non-perishable food donations. The items will be distributed to local families in need by Christmas Amalgamated.
“Spread the holiday cheer just by dropping in and saying hello to our volunteers and Sgt. Safety Bear is a great way to support this event,” said Sandro Piroddi, co-ordinator of the Kamloops RCMP's crime prevention unit.
“Every year we are overwhelmed with the generosity of the community to support this event.”
This year, donors have the option of purchasing a $5 gift card that will go toward helping a family purchase a turkey.
Last year's event saw 2,000 items distributed to local children in holiday hampers, and another $365 collected in cash donations.
Anyone interested in donating but unable to attend can drop unwrapped donations off at the North Shore Community Policing Office, 915 7th St., between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
More Kamloops News
- Owls take provincial openerSports - 7:00 pm
- Help renew a local trailSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- Caught on cameraVernon - 7:00 pm
- New hotel gets green lightLake Country - 7:00 pm
- Accessibility survey openOsoyoos - 7:00 pm
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$919,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Skipper Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate