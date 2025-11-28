Kamloops News

RCMP Stuff Cruiser donation drive returns Saturday

Help police Stuff the Cruiser

Photo: Castanet Kamloops police officers and crime prevention volunteers collect toys during the 2023 Stuff the Cruiser event.

Kamloops Mounties are once again seeking the public’s assistance, but instead of tips they are seeking community support for the annual Stuff the Cruiser event.

Police and volunteers will be outside The Real Canadian Superstore, 910 Columbia St. West, on Saturday to collect unwrapped gifts and non-perishable food donations. The items will be distributed to local families in need by Christmas Amalgamated.

“Spread the holiday cheer just by dropping in and saying hello to our volunteers and Sgt. Safety Bear is a great way to support this event,” said Sandro Piroddi, co-ordinator of the Kamloops RCMP's crime prevention unit.

“Every year we are overwhelmed with the generosity of the community to support this event.”

This year, donors have the option of purchasing a $5 gift card that will go toward helping a family purchase a turkey.

Last year's event saw 2,000 items distributed to local children in holiday hampers, and another $365 collected in cash donations.

Anyone interested in donating but unable to attend can drop unwrapped donations off at the North Shore Community Policing Office, 915 7th St., between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.