Longtime Ontario educator named Kamloops-Thompson superintendent, to start in new year

Photo: SD73 Mike St. John has been appointed as the Kamloops-Thompson School District's new superintendent and CEO.

The Kamloops-Thompson School District has tapped a long-time Ontario educator to be its new superintendent.

Mike St. John has been named new superintendent of schools and CEO, slated to begin in the new year. He comes to SD73 from the District School Board of Niagara in Ontario.

St. John said he is thrilled to join SD73. He said he is inspired by the district’s values, priorities and strategic actions geared at helping students learn and succeed in life.

“I look forward to supporting to board in a shared commitment to fostering authentic connections with students, parents and families, all employee groups and labour partners, the Indigenous Education Council and the entire SD73 community,” St. John said in a news release.

“We will learn and lead together as we collectively create the most caring and engaging learning environments for students and staff, while expanding on the district’s solid foundation of connection, equity, wellbeing and sustainability.”

SD73 board chair Heather Grieve said trustees are confident St. John is the right leader for the future of the district.

“His extensive experience, instructional knowledge, inclusive leadership practice and an unwavering dedication to student achievement and wellbeing align perfectly with the priorities and values of our district strategic plan,” she said.

SD73 said St. John is a respected leader and educator with 30 years of experience, has worked in both rural and urban communities and is currently part of the senior leadership group at his district in Ontario.

He’s held a number of roles, including system administrator, operations officer, school principal and vice-principal, inclusive education consultant and teacher.

He was a recipient of Canada's Outstanding Principal Award in 2012.

“His values and practices fit well with our district’s priorities, and I know he is excited to connect with the community and support the learning agenda,” said interim SD73 superintendent Mike McKay.

“Mike’s successes in various senior leadership portfolios in Ontario have demonstrated his commitment to supporting learners’ life chances.”

McKay and secretary-treasurer Harold Cull were hired on until Dec. 31 following the sudden departure of former superintendent Rhonda Nixon in July. Recruitment efforts began in September.

SD73 said McKay will continue with SD73 into the new year to help with the leadership transition, and the board is continuing to search for a new secretary-treasurer with interviews occurring in the coming weeks.