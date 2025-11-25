Kamloops News

Weekend crowds attended first ever Kamloops Christmas Market

Crowds at holiday market

Cold, windy weather didn’t stop crowds of people from gathering under the lights to take in Kamloops’ first-ever European-style Christmas market.

Shena Changirwa and Alisha Samreen were two of Saturday night’s attendees, telling Castanet Kamloops they’d advise would-be market-goers to bundle up — but they were enjoying the market regardless.

“It's the first Christmas market we've had ever in Kamloops, and we both really like the other markets that happen. So we thought we'd come down and check it out and see what's going on,” Changirwa said.

Samreen said she liked all the lights set up above and around the market, which is set up in the Heritage House parking lot at Riverside Park.

“It’s pretty beautiful here,” she said.

The 10-day long event kicked off on Friday, Nov. 21, and will be open daily until Sunday, Nov. 30.

It’s set up to look like a traditional Bavarian-style market, with vendors set up in wooden chalet booths selling crafts, gifts and treats.

On Saturday, families warmed up at a couple of fire pits, while others lined up at food trucks or waited for mulled wine to be served up from a holiday bar.

Andrew Smeaton, City of Kamloops event supervisor and one of the market directors, said more than 1,000 people showed up on opening night, and Saturday was shaping up to be equally busy.

“People were really happy to come and get that first little bit of holiday cheer, and that little bit of a hallmark experience to be able to walk through the Christmas Village that we have set up and just get into the season,” Smeaton said.

The market includes an entertainment tent with several performers throughout the week, as well as activities like trivia, karaoke, Indigenous storytelling and special ticketed events like a mocktail making class.

A 19+ Pride night on Thursday, Nov. 27, will include a performance from the Kamloops Pride Choir and a holiday drag show.

"The reason that we do this as well is it's a space that the community can come and connect in. I've noticed lots of people running into friends or family or maybe co-workers here, and just having a walk through the space and meeting up with them, it’s something to do,” Smeaton said.

“People in Kamloops, come and meet up with your friends down here. It gives you a reason to get outside, even if it is a little bit windy and chilly today. We hope to have some more beautiful weather for people coming up.”

Tickets cost $5 online or $7 at the door, or people can purchase a $15 pass that will give them access to the market each day.

The market is being organized through a partnership between several groups, including the Kamloops Sports Council, Tourism Kamloops, the Downtown Kamloops Business Improvement Association and the City of Kamloops.

In the spring, organizers said they want the event to be known as the Christmas market of the Interior, with the next closest European-style market located in Vancouver.

This year, the event is being run as a 10-day pilot, but organizers hope to expand it to an 18-day festive celebration in the years to come.